Brent Key’s Georgia Tech to Poach $5.9B NFL Side Coach After Chip Kelly Moves Out of Picture

Essentials Inside The Story Georgia Tech started its OC search, and former Raiders' OC Chip Kelly was a key target.

However, the program couldn't reach a deal with Kelly, and he has taken a job at Northwestern since then.

Now, Brent Key is looking at an assistant coach in the pros who has a history with Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech didn’t waste time after losing OC Buster Faulkner to Florida. The mission was clear: replace him with an NFL assistant. The Yellow Jackets chased former Raiders OC Chip Kelly and even lined up an interview, but when a deal stalled, Kelly pivoted to Northwestern. There was no panic in Atlanta.

Tech quickly shifted focus and is now targeting Ravens tight ends coach George Godsey as the next man up. Godsey has been in the NFL since 2011 and brings a wealth of experience with him, along with a strong homecoming angle. He’s a former Yellow Jacket himself, having played quarterback at Georgia Tech from 1998 to 2001.

It’s not official yet. But all signs are pointing in this direction. Godsey’s name has been floating around ever since Brent Key started the search. And this isn’t the first time the former Georgia Tech QB has come up during a staff hire. Godsey hasn’t coached at the college level since 2010, when he was at UCF. But NFL experience doesn’t always scare programs anymore. Just look at Ohio State.

When the Buckeyes hired Matt Patricia in 2025, there were plenty of raised eyebrows. Fast forward, and Patricia turned OSU’s defense into the nation’s best. The unit holds opponents to just 213.5 yards per game. Georgia Tech fans can hope for a similar jump with Godsey. He’s coached across multiple NFL systems, served as OC for the Texans (2015–16), and was a co-offensive coordinator with the Dolphins in 2021.

He has also worked hands-on with elite talent. Godsey helped develop Pro Bowl tight ends like Mark Andrews, as well as mentoring quarterbacks such as Matthew Stafford. That NFL résumé also carries real weight on the recruiting trail. A Super Bowl appearance with the Patriots in 2011 and years of league experience make him an easy sell to recruits chasing NFL dreams. Even recently with the Ravens, Godsey’s tight ends room led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in both 2023 (12) and 2024 (18).

Chip Kelly gets a new home

Chip Kelly’s pull back to college football was always real. He left UCLA to become Ohio State’s OC. He won the national title in his first season and immediately became hot property again. That success led to a massive NFL offer, with the Raiders making him the league’s highest-paid OC at $16 million per year.

The Vegas stint didn’t last long. The Raiders struggled mightily on offense, and Kelly was fired before finishing his first season. Just over a month later, he’s already back on his feet, landing the offensive coordinator job at Northwestern.

It’s a familiar cycle for Kelly. His explosive offenses put him on the map at Northwestern years ago. It earned him the OC job at Oregon and quickly led to a promotion to Ducks head coach. After four seasons in Eugene, the NFL came calling again, first with the Eagles, where he spent three seasons, then a brief stop as the 49ers’ head coach.

Now, Kelly replaces Zach Lujan, whose contract expires after the season, and joins head coach David Braun, who has already delivered two bowl wins in three seasons, including a dominant 34–7 rout of Central Michigan in the GameAbove Sports Bowl. College football keeps pulling Kelly back in. And once again, he answers the call.