George Kittle & Wife Claire Make Heartwarming Gesture with IU Children’s Hospital Visit Before NFL Star’s Special Role at Iowa Game

George Kittle is back where it all began. With the San Francisco 49ers on their bye week, the tight end has returned to Iowa ahead of the Hawkeyes’ showdown with Northwestern. But before stepping into his role for his former team, Kittle took time out to visit the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, delivering a moment that went far beyond football.

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Saturday’s home game against No. 25 Wisconsin, which will be played in front of a full house at Kinnick Stadium and begins at 11 a.m. CT on FOX, will have Kittle serving as the Hawkeyes’ honorary captain. He will meet the team’s captains at midfield for the coin toss and be with the squad in the locker room on both sides of the game.

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But before taking on that role, the 49ers star had a far more personal mission to fulfill: bringing smiles to the children at the hospital.

The UI Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital’s X account showed Kittle and his wife, Claire, making a heartwarming gesture by spending time with the children. Whether laughing, playing, or simply lifting their spirits, the couple ensured the young patients had plenty of reasons to smile.

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The couple is hoping to make these hospital visits a regular initiative through the Kittle Foundation, extending their support to children who need it most.

“Claire and I have done a bunch of community work my entire career going back to college. I think a big part of that started with the University of Iowa and the Iowa Children’s Hospital,” said Kittle on The Rich Eisen Show.

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“Being athletes there, like we always got to do like community service stuff, go through the hospital and hang out with kids. And I think that just really stuck with us throughout my NFL career. And so the whole point of it is like our motto is we want to show up for those who show up for us.”

George and Claire also opened up about how they plan to support children battling illness, animal shelters, and military veterans through their foundation, while outlining their ambitions to expand its reach.

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When Eisen asked how people could connect with them or get involved, George kept things simple, pointing them toward their non-profit organization, The Kittle Fund’s social media accounts and official website.

“Well, so we have an Instagram account, we have a Facebook account @ thekettlefund. And then it’s thekettlefund.org. So pretty easy, pretty straightforward,” said George.

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His bond with UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital is far from a recent development. In 2023, he put his busy schedule aside to spend time with young patients, again with Claire.

The couple played video games, signed autographs, and shared laughs with children and their families. His association with the hospital goes back to his college days at Iowa, when he regularly visited young patients.

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In 2019, he returned alongside former Hawkeyes teammate and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, C.J. Beathard.

His commitment to the cause continued the following year when Kittle, who is known as ‘the People’s Tight End,’ auctioned a specially designed championship belt signed by several NFL tight ends, donating the proceeds to support the children’s hospital.