Georgia AD Makes Major Announcement to Help Kirby Smart as He Confirms Spring Game Stance

Just one week after the NCAA Division I Cabinet approved a proposal allowing commercial logos on uniforms and equipment, Georgia AD Josh Brooks confirmed the Bulldogs are paying close attention. The proposal opens the door for schools to place sponsor patches on jerseys starting in the 2026 season. Will Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs see new changes in their jerseys?

“It’s something we’re going to take a look at,” Josh Brooks said following a UGA Athletic Board meeting on January 30. “But, you know, we’re Georgia. We do things a certain way. We take pride and we love our partnerships with our key partners. It’s got to be the right fit for us,” he said. “It’s got to make sense. We’re not just out here chasing dollars just for the sake of chasing dollars. We want to do it the right way.”

According to the NCAA ruling, beginning August 1, 2026, schools can display up to two commercial logos on uniforms and apparel and one on equipment during preseason and regular-season games. Logos are capped at four square inches, and additional patches are allowed during conference championships. NCAA championship events still prohibit sponsor patches, though that rule doesn’t apply to the CFP.

Georgia is heading toward a future shaped by revenue sharing and post–House v. NCAA obligations, and every dollar matters. But brand control matters, too. Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs already have a working example.

Last season, Delta Air Lines logos appeared on the field at Sanford Stadium for the Bulldogs’ final home games. The partnership marked the first time a corporate logo appeared on Dooley Field. Josh Brooks pointed to that deal as a template.

“Very proud of what we were able to do last year in getting a great company like Delta on the field,” he said. “I think the partnership there with [Delta CEO] Ed Bastian and that whole team, that makes so much sense. So we’ll look at it.”

As schools brace for increased athlete compensation, sponsorships like these become more strategic. Brands evaluating jersey patches will also have to factor in the NCAA championship exposure gap, especially with March Madness restrictions still in place. Football, once again, sits in its own category, and Kirby Smart’s team is positioned to benefit if it chooses to move. And while the logo discussion hints at the future, the AD also addressed something much more immediate.

Will Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs have G-Day?

Georgia’s spring football is under review, and G-Day is no longer a given. The Dawgs’ spring game has long been a fixture, but Josh Brooks stopped short of guaranteeing it will exist in its current form in 2026. When asked about G-Day, his answer was brief and revealing.

“We’ll see,” Brooks said following Friday’s Athletic Board Meeting. “Everything on that end is building and making those decisions work. We’re kinda just getting through the portal now, and we’ll see. But that’s one of those things that is going to be a part of the future calendar discussions.”

He pointed to the transfer portal, calendar congestion, and other NCAA discussions as reasons the Bulldogs are reassessing everything tied to spring football. Josh Brooks sits on the NCAA Football Oversight Committee, which is currently examining calendar changes.

“What do spring games look like? What does the calendar of spring football look like?” he asked. “There’s a lot of discussion around that. That’s going to be an evolving process.”

There are loads of complications with CFP dates, semester schedules, and TV contracts, all limiting flexibility. For now, Georgia still gets 15 spring practices, expected to begin March 17. It will be followed by spring break, leaving April 18 as a possible G-Day date. But whether it’s spring football traditions or jersey sponsorships, Josh Brooks and Kirby Smart are evaluating everything through a long-term lens.