Georgia Alum Maria Taylor Becomes First Woman in 34 Years to Achieve Super Bowl Feat

Georgia is having a proud Super Bowl Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium, watching one of their own anchor the event. NBC confirmed that Maria Taylor will handle the Lombardi Trophy presentation after Super Bowl LX wraps. The honor here is she’s the first woman to do it since 1992. The trophy presentation is one of the most visible roles on the broadcast, happening when emotions are raw and players are everywhere. She’s also hosting the Super Bowl pregame show for the first time, making this a double assignment on the sport’s biggest night.

For Georgia, it’s another reminder of what “alum” can actually mean beyond the field. Maria Taylor was an All-SEC volleyball player in Athens finishing her career fourth in Bulldogs’ history with 1,729 kills. This Super Bowl appearance lands in the middle of the busiest stretch of her career. She hosted the debut of Basketball Night in America on February 1.

There’s no break even after the trophy presentation Sunday night as she’s flying straight to Italy to take over as NBC’s late-night host for Winter Olympics coverage starting February 10. This will be her fourth Olympics assignment since joining NBC in 2021.