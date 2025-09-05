Georgia Alums Push Gunner Stockton to Respond After Big Ryan Puglisi Demand Surfaces

Who said Carson Beck’s move will result in Georgia’s downfall? Gunner Stockton is already silencing the critics. In the season’s first game against Marshall, Stockton led the Bulldogs to a dominant 45-7 victory, rising to the occasion when needed. Though consistent, a Georgia alum still want more from their depth. He’s urging Stockton to lean more towards his teammates and share the workload effectively.

The junior quarterback displayed his dual-threat capabilities, rushing for two touchdowns (13 and 11 yards) while also completing 14 of 24 passes for 190 yards. “It felt different,” Stockton said during the start of the season stepping into the No. 1 role. “Running out as the starter is a little different than hoping you’ll get in. I enjoyed everything about it.” His confident debut signals that Georgia’s offense could regain the versatility it lacked in previous seasons.

But it looks like Georgia’s alum and former WR Tavarres King isn’t satisfied yet. And it’s pretty evident after his response to Arron Murray as he hit him with a straight question on the Players’ Lounge podcast: “Who do you want to see more from in this game? Like, what guy are you saying?” His response? “Bro, we all got to say the same player, bro. Come on now.” King said. To which Murray responded in shock, asking, “Who? Gunner.” And when King explains his take, “I mean, that’s number one, bro. Man had 190 yards versus freaking Marshall. Like, I get it.” Even Murray seemed pretty surprised as he defends Stockton, saying, “80 yards rushing.” Yet for King it’s all about consistency. “I know, but that’s not going to be every game. We need to take advantage of all these great receivers we have, right?”

Kirby Smart’s team has a talented group of receivers, and last year’s 36 dropped passes underscore the need for a more impactful receiving corps. WR Zachariah Branch adds exceptional speed and agility to Georgia’s offense. He caught three passes for 95 yards and a touchdown, leading the team in receiving with a highlight-reel play. But here’s the catch: Tavarres King stresses the importance of using players like Branch effectively to maximize their contributions even though Stockton excelled in the running game, with 95 yards on 10 carries against Marshall.

And why’s that the case? Sure, Gunner Stockton’s running gave Georgia an edge, but there are concerns that he may rely too heavily on running. Kirby Smart wants Stockton to avoid running on every defensive pressure and trust the offensive line to give the passing game opportunities. Stockton impressed by improvising when plays broke down, protecting the ball, and making plays with his legs. But Smart wants him to continue building his confidence in the overall system.

Even Arron Murray highlights the same stance: “Like Gunner needs to get in there and do his thing, and you got to get Ryan as many snaps as you can last week and then this week because Gunner’s a runner, obviously, so the ability to get injured goes up. You need to make sure Ryan at least has a little bit of confidence in some game tape.” That makes sense. Preparing Ryan Puglisi to step up when it’s needed. But it looks like he’s grabbing more attention than is usual for a backup.

Gunner Stockton gets a tough warning

Ryan Puglisi got his opportunity to shine in a Georgia uniform during Saturday’s game. Though he didn’t start, Puglisi went 5-for-8 for 59 yards and a touchdown, connecting with freshman Elyiss Williams to extend Georgia’s lead to 45-0. His performance offered the Bulldogs a look at the quarterback depth Kirby Smart prizes. Puglisi, who missed last season with a knee injury, remained committed to Georgia. He stayed loyal even after Dylan Raiola initially committed and then switched to Nebraska. His patience and persistence have paid off, as he’s now the clear backup to Gunner Stockton.

Stockton ran the ball 10 times in his first start at Sanford Stadium, highlighting why Georgia needs a dependable backup like Puglisi. Stockton’s vulnerability to hits makes it crucial that Puglisi stays prepared and continues honing his skills. That’s exactly why even Aaron Murray hits X hyping Puglisi’s film, asking fans an open question: “Who else was impressed with Ryan Puglisi week 1?” And fans filled up the comments sections saying, “Ryan Puglisi is cold, man. I hope to see him start for Georgia one day.”

So, now you know why, even after Gunner Stockton’s impressive performance, everyone’s going crazy over Puglisi’s gameplay. This guy showed promise as both a passer and a runner, picking up 13 yards on a scramble when the play broke down. The upcoming game against Austin Peay provides another chance for him to gain valuable experience. Every snap helps him prepare to potentially become Georgia’s starting quarterback.