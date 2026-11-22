Georgia beat South Carolina 34-6 on Saturday night, and the handshake line turned into a shoving match. Coaches from both sidelines had to intervene before the situation escalated. The Bulldogs (10-1, 8-1 SEC) had just clinched a sixth straight trip to the SEC Championship Game, a conference record, and were sitting at No. 1 in the CFP rankings. The Gamecocks (6-5, 4-5) had just lost by 28 points on Senior Night, so tempers were bound to flare.

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WSB-TV’s Alison Mastrangelo reported the post-game situation on the field via X: “Brief scuffle after the game, a South Carolina player doing a lot of chirping to some of the Georgia players after the game. Coaches from both teams broke it up pretty quickly. #GoDawgs.”

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The chirping turned into shoving, and coaches pulled everyone apart quickly. The likely trigger was the final score. Georgia had first-and-goal at the South Carolina 1-yard line with 1:40 left and could have kneeled it out.

Instead, the staff wanted better red zone numbers, so freshman Nick Peal got two tries at his first career touchdown, and he scored on the second. That made it 34-6, and South Carolina did not like it.

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“Yeah, once we converted, we were gonna kneel it out,” Smart said. “But we got down to the one, and these guys, all these offensive guys, worry about red zone touchdowns. They don’t wanna kneel it out. So I’m like, okay, whatever, put Nick in and give him a chance, give him two chances, and he gets in, great. If he doesn’t, great.”

The Gamecocks’ loss came in the second half. LaNorris Sellers, who is back from an ankle injury, led two long field goal drives for a 6-3 lead. Then Georgia scored 31 straight. South Carolina ran only 49 plays and had 218 yards total, 118 over the last three quarters. Sellers finished 10-of-18 for 87 yards and threw an interception at the Georgia 22 while trailing 20-6.

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A 66-yard pass to Jaden Reddell came on busted coverage, an onside kick caught them off guard, and a 35-yard punt return set up a field goal. Coach Shane Beamer called the second half “unacceptable” and apologized to fans.

“Shane (Beamer) said something at the game; that’s not who we are,” Smart said, according to Connor Riley of DawgNation. “That’s not who we are either. We don’t want that representation. But in the heat of the battle, these kids sometimes make mistakes, and they grow from them, so I don’t really know what happened. But both teams, I know Shane well, and I know our team well, nobody wants that.”

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For Georgia, Gunner Stockton went 19-of-23 for 281 yards with no turnovers. Nate Frazier ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Peyton Woodring broke the school career scoring record.

The Bulldogs’ defense held South Carolina to six points, as Khalil Barnes picked off Sellers for his first interception as a Bulldog.

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Georgia hosts the Yellow Jackets on Saturday, as the Bulldogs are 127-22 in the Smart era. South Carolina wraps up its regular season against Clemson, while Georgia waits to find out which team it will face in the SEC Championship Game, with Texas, Alabama, and Tennessee all still in contention.