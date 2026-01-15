Georgia Bulldogs Reap Huge Rewards From Dante Moore Returning to Oregon

Georgia might be catching a lucky break thanks to Dante Moore’s decision to stick around at Oregon for another season. When Moore announced he’d be returning to Eugene instead of entering the 2026 NFL Draft, it created a ripple effect that could work beautifully in the Bulldogs’ favor. Moore is coming back; they just landed Dylan Raiola from Nebraska through the transfer portal.

Enter Bryson Beaver, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback who signed his National Letter of Intent with Oregon back on December 3 after a nearly six-month commitment. With Moore’s return completely reshuffling the depth chart, Beaver has decided to enter the transfer portal and explore his options. And according to sources from On3, Georgia and Kentucky are the two schools at the top of his list for immediate visits.

Beaver competed at the Elite 11 camp and was one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. Now, he suddenly finds himself in a position where he can pick from programs desperate for quarterback depth. For Georgia, landing a talented arm like Beaver, who was good enough to earn an Oregon scholarship, would be a massive win.

This is a developing story…