Georgia CB Confirms Plan to Help Kirby Smart Land 5-Star RB Also Pursued by Big Ten Powerhouse

Georgia’s head coach Kirby Smart finally looked to have finished his business with the 2026 recruiting class. Now the focus for him remains on building the 2027 roster. To do that, the head coach is hosting a plethora of prospects this weekend in Athens, and a 5-star, highly sought RB is also visiting Kirby Smart’s camp. Landing him won’t be easy, but Kirby Smart has help from his 2027 CB commit.

According to reports, the nation’s top running back recruit, Kemon Spell, is on his trip to Georgia this weekend. The player posted a photo with a Bulldogs’ hat on campus and put a question mark and a dog emoji in the caption. While Spell is still pondering about his final destination, 2027 UGA CB commit Donte Wright is using his relationship with Spell to make a case for him to land in Athens, finally.

“Me and Kemon are close, ” Wright said. Donte Wright is the 5th-ranked CB in the 2027 class and praised Kirby Smart’s standards and touted Georgia’s NFL pipeline to land recruits like Kemon Spell easily. “Georgia will always be the standard of college football. Their athletes always seem the most developed and ready for the NFL.” Moreover, Kemon has already spent a lot of time with Wright, and considering how much Kemon means to Kirby Smart, so, it’s a classic recruiting move by UGA.

Apart from Kemon Spell, the 6-foot and 170 lbs CB also outlined his relationship with UGA commit Jayden Wade and how he might have helped UGA land him, too. “Me and Jayden Wade been together since we got out here. Coach Donte’ (Williams) is recruiting both of us and Amare Patterson,” Wright added. Will Donte Wright’s push finally lead to Spell making Athens his new home?

Georgia has the upper hand in Kemon Spell’s recruitment currently, since he kept the program in his top-5. Other names in the list include Notre Dame, Ohio State, Miami, and USC. However, Penn State is also in the mix and might even swoop in on the RB at the last moment. The McKeesport, Pennsylvania, native was committed to PSU until James Franklin got fired. But he has still maintained ties with the program.

According to ON3’s RPM prediction, the Nittany Lions also have a whopping 58.9% chance to land the RB. Georgia, in comparison, treads behind with a 38.8% chance of landing Spell. Although Spell’s decommitment was motivated by Penn State’s struggles and his desire to find a program that “can win big games.” Matt Campbell’s arrival as the new head coach for the program might change Spell’s opinion about PSU for good.

“It should be noted that Penn State appears to also be in the mix despite Spell not listing them in his latest top five,” Sports Illustrated’s Jonathan Williams wrote. Nevertheless, for now, he is keeping Georgia at the top of his list. When asked if Penn State is still tops on his list, Spell plainly stated that “they aren’t ahead of UGA.”

That alone should alleviate concerns for Georgia. Moreover, the Pennsylvania native even cancelled his Happy Valley visit over the weekend, citing weather-related concerns. Despite all of that, never rule out the in-state connection that PSU has. Now it remains to be seen where Spell finally lands.

Kirby Smart is also targeting a top in-state offensive lineman this weekend

Spell’s commitment to Georgia will be a massive coup for Kirby Smart’s 2027 ambitions. The 5’10” and 210 lbs RB rushed for 1,681 yards in his sophomore season and averaged a stellar 10 yards per carry. Even in the 2025 season, he rushed for 1,755 yards despite missing several games due to injury. But this weekend, though, Spell isn’t the only top recruit UGA is targeting.

Legacy offensive lineman Timi Aliu also visited Athens and had a great experience. “The big takeaways were the standard at UGA still hasn’t changed, and they are working as hard as ever to get back to their spot,” Aliu stated. “The players treated me like their family, and I really loved that as well, so it was great!”

The 6’4″ and 295 lbs offensive tackle is ranked 17th nationally in his position and is the 184th prospect nationally. He is also a Locust Grove, Georgia, native, giving Kirby Smart the in-state connection to persuade him. Nevertheless, programs like Auburn and Nebraska are recruiting him hard, and Georgia still has a lot to do to land his commitment. In all, it remains to be seen if some progress is made this weekend, both in Spell and Aliu’s recruitment for UGA.