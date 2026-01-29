Georgia CB Makes Extra Effort to Boost Draft Stock, Confirming Texans’ Kamari Lassiter’s Quiet Role

In a sea of NFL hopefuls at the Senior Bowl, one Georgia cornerback is making a calculated gamble to redefine his value. The Senior Bowl isn’t just about proving you’re good; it’s about proving you’re versatile. For Georgia’s Daylen Everette, that means stepping out of his comfort zone to show NFL scouts he’s more than just a lockdown corner.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After a standout career in Kirby Smart’s system at Georgia, Daylen Everette is facing a new test at the Senior Bowl: proving he can be more than just an outside corner. To impress NFL scouts, he’s embracing a move inside, taking reps at nickel in addition to his natural position.

“The main thing I want to show is versatility,” Everette said about how the defensive backs are swapping in and out between series. “I can line up on the outside, but I also want to show I can line up on the inside in nickel.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout his collegiate career, Daylen Everette has been an effective press-man corner. His production on the outside earned him third-team all-SEC honors and defensive MVP honors in 2024. But the inside coverage seems to be a completely new skill he pulled out of his bag.

While Everette’s stat sheet was quiet on the first day of practice (no interceptions or pass breakups), his approach was anything but. He was reportedly a student of the game, taking detailed mental notes for film study to gain an edge for day two.

“I think it’s really important to know the quarterbacks, so the first day you are just getting your feet wet, you don’t really know what to expect from each quarterback,” Daylen Everette explained. “But after one day, you can really watch them and see what tendencies they have.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Everette took the field mostly against Illinois QB Luke Altmyer, who made some big plays with accuracy, rather than what Everette experienced in the Georgia practices. While the American team also features Arkansas’ QB Taylen Green and LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, Everette looks to learn from what each quarterback is capable of.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While the new DB roles look challenging, Everette credited a key mentor who helped him improve his skill set to a pro level.

Daylen Everette credits Texans’ Kamari Lassiter

Daylen Everette, speaking to Clint Goss in the interview at the Senior Bowl, revealed that he was enthusiastic to learn from Falcons DBs AJ Terrell, Jessie Bates III, and Xavier Watts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s a good group of DBs. That’s an exciting chance to learn from them and put that in my game,” Everette said.

When asked about the UGA DBs who helped him in development, the first name he mentioned was Houston Texans’ CB Kamari Lassiter. Everette played that 2023 season opposite All-SEC CB Kamari Lassiter. Everette credits Lassiter with helping him develop from the initial stages of his college career into a top NFL prospect.

“The guy across from me was Kamari Lassiter, and you know what type of player he was. He locked down the whole other side of the field,” Everette said as the Bulldogs opened preseason camp in 2024. “So, I guess they were going to try me. I didn’t really try to take it as that, but it kind of ended up being that way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Lassiter did not participate in the Senior Bowl, he competed in the Combine, posting a 6.62-second three-cone drill that was the top among cornerbacks, underscoring his exceptional ability to change direction. His performance at Georgia and his elite coverage skills played a key role in this achievement.

Daylen Everette, who measured in at 6-0 1/2 and 193 pounds at the Senior Bowl, is projected to be selected between the third and fifth rounds. However, the impact he makes at the Senior Bowl could boost his stock.