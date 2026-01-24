Georgia Coach Puts SEC Teams on Alert With Bold Warning About Kirby Smart’s TE Room

Sure, the Georgia Bulldogs may have seen tight ends Pearce Spurlin and Oscar Delp depart the program. But Kirby Smart and his staff aren’t sweating the losses one bit. TE Coach Todd Hartley has made it crystal clear to the entire FBS landscape that Georgia’s tight end room is stacked with talent that’s ready to dominate.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Todd Hartley started with Kaiden Prothro, the crown jewel of the group and one of the most decorated TE prospects Georgia has signed. He arrives with 63 career touchdown receptions, a Georgia high school record. “Gifted pass catcher,” the coach said. “Matchup nightmare, length, can run, can elevate, attacks the football in the air.” While that profile alone is formidable, what makes it more dangerous is Prothro’s willingness to be coached into a complete TE, not just a flex receiver. “He knows he’s got to be developed as a tight end, and I love that about him,” Hartley added.

Kaiden Prothro’s résumé supports the confidence. He ranked as a top-5 TE nationally across multiple recruiting services. At Bowdon High School, he put up impressive numbers, including 50 receptions for 931 yards and 24 touchdowns as a senior. If he represents the modern passing threat, Lincoln Keyes anchors the traditional side of the room. Todd Hartley called him a prototype wide TE with the ability to line up in-line or flexed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lincoln Keyes is more of a prototype wide tight end. He came in at 250, an inline guy, but has enough athletic ability that you can flex him out. We saw him at camp, caught everything, vacuum hands. Really solid hands. And then he showed the ability to go in there and throw it around and run block,” Hartley said. Lincoln Keyes’ background reinforces that trust. A 4-star prospect from Saline, Michigan, he produced steadily in a competitive Division 1 program and showed multi-sport athleticism that Georgia values.

Then there is Braden Fogle, whom Todd Hartley described as the connector piece. “So you have a guy that’s Prothro, who’s more of a flex end,” he said. “You have Lincoln Keyes, who’s more of a traditional tight end. Then you have Braden Fogle, who, to me, is a combination of both.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In high school, Braden Fogle lined up everywhere, including tailback, QB, TE, and defense. That versatility matters. Georgia recruits players who can handle complexity and physical demands without substitution. That youth movement matters even more when paired with stability at the top.

Kirby Smart did lose Pearce Spurlin, a medically driven departure that allowed him to continue his career elsewhere, and Oscar Delp to the NFL Draft. But Georgia kept the room intact otherwise, with Lawson Luckie, Jaden Reddell, Elyiss Williams, and Ethan Barbour all returning. Luckie’s decision to stay is especially important. Veteran presence is a developmental accelerator, particularly for young TEs. And while the Bulldogs’ TE room looks secure today, Todd Hartley is already working to ensure it stays that way tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The next tight end Kirby Smart’s staff is pushing for

That future focus brings Brock Williams into the picture. Georgia has ramped up its pursuit of the 4-star Illinois standout, with Todd Hartley making an in-home visit and securing another Athens trip for late January. He is ranked as the No. 2 TE in the 2027 class and a top-50 national prospect after catching 44 passes for 596 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. But this race isn’t without competition.

Texas and Ohio State are firmly involved, and Brock Williams has acknowledged that all three programs use the TE similarly. That makes development and trust the deciding factors, areas where Georgia has recent proof. He has been to Athens three times already, and Todd Hartley’s consistent presence has not gone unnoticed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What they’ve done at tight end speaks for itself, and Coach Hartley has done a great job,” he said. “The trust that I have in him is huge. He’s super easy to talk to, and he’s always honest.”

Brock Williams has been transparent about his priorities. NIL matters, but it is not driving the decision. Playing time, development, and a clear path to the NFL carry more weight. That aligns directly with Georgia’s pitch and Hartley’s track record. He plans to decide soon, potentially before official visits. When Todd Hartley talks about his TE room, it is a warning rooted in evidence. Georgia’s TE room is organized, balanced, and aggressive about what comes next.