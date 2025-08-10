Georgia Commit Gains 25 Pounds to Overtake Jackson Cantwell as Heaviest 2026 Recruit

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the most consistent teams in the college football world. They collect wins the way some people collect coffee mugs. And just like those mugs, there’s always room for one more in the cupboard. Over the past four seasons, Kirby Smart’s crew has racked up a ridiculous 53-5 record, which is basically college football’s version of finding the cheat codes. Coach Kirby Smart has shown time and again that a dominant offensive line is the backbone of any successful Bulldogs team.

Georgia’s history has been phenomenal. We’ve seen some massive linemen dominate in the red and black over the years. Ben Cleveland, who tipped the scales at over 340 pounds, Isaiah Wynn, and Jamaree Salyer, who became a wall in the trenches. These players set the standard for what it means to be a Bulldog lineman. Their huge size is the reason why they easily attract the viewers’ attention.

Speaking of grabbing attention, Zykie Helton, Georgia’s 2026 offensive line commit, just announced that he’s added 25 pounds, bringing his weight up to an eye-popping 320 pounds. That puts him just past Jackson Cantwell, who has been known as the heaviest recruit in the 2026 class at 316 pounds. For those who don’t know, Helton’s original listed weight was 295, so it’s definitely a huge leap, and that too in a short span of time. He announced his progress by tweeting on his X account, “Blessed and highly favored (25 pounds heavier) #GoDawgs.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

But don’t mistake Helton for his huge frame because his strength and mobility make him more lethal. Being a 320-pound guy, it’s obvious that he’s not that quick with his footwork, but his game film reveals a lineman who can move with precision. Standing at 6 feet 3 inches tall, he committed to Georgia on June 11, 2025, when he was around 285 pounds. Rivals/On3 shows him outperforming nearly all peers in his position, with his height and weight ranking in the 97th-98th percentile for offensive interior linemen

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And having a guy like Helton in the OL is definitely a great advantage for any QB. So Georgia’s 2026 class is already looking huge; they just need Helton to stay committed to the program. However, while Georgia’s offensive line is stacking up nicely, the defensive front has its own star recruit.

Bulldogs lock in on 2026 defensive standout

Momentum is building on both sides of the line for Georgia. In-state defensive line star Anthony Lonon Jr. has narrowed his choices to Georgia and Georgia Tech, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats ahead of his August 2 decision. And at the end, he ended up committing to the Bulldogs. Standing at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing around 265 pounds, London is the kind of player who carries magnificent strength and technique.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During a recent segment of Georgia Bulldogs Football on DawgsHQ, insiders Jake Rowe and Rusty Mansell talked about Lonon. Mansell couldn’t hide his excitement when breaking down his potential. “I’m telling you, this guy—this guy’s a damn—he gets after. I love his motor. He’s big enough, and he’s just one of those players that Georgia’s gonna take, and they’re gonna be better for it if they get him,” he said.

Lonon’s commitment is great news for the Bulldogs. Not only is he trending as one of the class’s elite defenders, with rankings like No. 35 nationally at DL and No. 292 overall on the 247Sports Composite, plus No. 28 DL and No. 263 overall from Rivals, but this decision is also deeply personal. He’s finishing what his dad started at Arizona State (side note) and putting down roots in Athens. But it’s not just about joining; he has to deliver as well. He still has a year left to sharpen his skills and come out more dominant next year.