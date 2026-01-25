Georgia DC Confirms New LB Will Be Deployed in Multiple Roles by Kirby Smart – Report

Kirby Smart is once again reloading the Bulldogs defense with versatility. Georgia flipped a former PSU commit who reopened his recruitment in October, and DC Glenn Schumann has already made it clear that the new LB won’t be limited to just one position.

Besides the flip, Elijah Littlejohn even had a personal metamorphosis on the field, switching from edge rusher to inside linebacker. Before Littlejohn even hit the field, Schumann had already projected him as a second-level backer.

“I think he fits the role of some of these guys that frame-wise are going to be second-level backers,” Schumann said (via On3). “Moving forward, he can kind of be a hybrid defender that are mostly on the edge in high school. When he plays on his feet, he is very comfortable. He is a really good basketball player. At West Charlotte, he told me he had the record for rebounds in a game.”

“So, spatial awareness, things like that, playing on two feet. I went and watched him play live after he opened up his recruitment during our bye week. There were reps where he’s running down the middle of the field as the middle runner, Tampa 2, playing man-to-man on receivers. So, right now, his skill set is as a rusher, but he’s athletically able to do more.”

Schumann believes Littlejohn is a rare athlete who can rush and move from sideline to sideline, making him a true hybrid defender. Littlejohn’s basketball background, which included a rebounding record at West Charlotte, was highlighted by the Georgia DC as proof of his spatial awareness and comfort playing on his feet. That versatility is exactly why Georgia believes he’ll wear multiple hats in Athens.

And his production backs it all up. A 247Sports four-star, Littlejohn led West Charlotte to a 10–3 season with a playoff run and recorded 55 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and a forced fumble as a senior while bouncing between LB and EDGE. He offers the same pass-rush versatility that Georgia fans have witnessed from Jalon Walker and Kristopher C. Jones. And Georgia continues to reload its room with matches that kind of momentum.

Georgia enters the race for another four-star LB

Georgia is back on the LB trail, and this time, the Bulldogs are making early noise in the 2027 cycle. Aroson Randle, a four-star athlete from Garner High School in North Carolina, has received an offer from Kirby Smart’s staff, with Schumann leading the charge.

“After a great conversation with Coach Glenn Schumann, I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Georgia,” Randle wrote on X.

The offer immediately places Georgia among the top programs circling one of the state’s fastest-growing players. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound rising senior combines speed and versatility, which is exactly the kind of defender Schumann is looking for.

Even Randle’s family is rooted in athleticism. His mother was an All-American track athlete at Clemson, and his brother excelled in college football at Texas Tech, UConn, and Michigan State before moving on to the NFL.

Randle is also a track athlete, and his speed pays off on the football field. He is currently ranked No. 326 nationally, No. 24 among linebackers, and No. 12 in North Carolina. With that profile, he’s drawing heavy attention, with coaches from South Carolina, Navy, Charlotte, and Ohio State all stopping by in recent days, with a total of 46 programs handing the offer. Still, Georgia’s pull is stronger, especially with Schumann leading the charge.