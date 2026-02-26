Georgia Football Athlete Attends NFL Combine Without Getting Invited

The 2026 NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, and, as in every year, Georgia was well represented. While 10 former Bulldogs’ prospects were invited for the event, an 11th Bulldog has reportedly participated without an invitation.

Former Georgia long snapper Beau Gardner attended the 2026 NFL Combine without an official invitation, despite being a first-team All-SEC pick. Gardner appeared to snap for former Georgia punter Brett Thorson, who was among the ten players invited for the scouting from Athens.

Gardner is one of the few long snappers waiting with hopes of being selected in the 2026 NFL draft and did not receive a Combine invitation. If you take a look back at previous drafts, long snapper is one of the most uncertain positions in the draft. Most players at this position are either drafted late or go undrafted as free agents.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Gardner started his college career at UCLA and played for the Bruins for three years (redshirted his freshman year). His first two seasons saw him getting limited action, but by 2023, he had established himself as a starter, earning a reputation for producing elite velocity on his snaps.

Before the 2024 season, he transferred to Athens and became a key member of Georgia’s special teams unit. His performances got him the Patrick Mannelly Award, given to the best long snapper in college ball.

Although he wasn’t invited to the Combine, Gardner will get a chance to showcase his skills right before the draft on March 18 at Georgia’s Pro Day. The scouting reports rank him among the top 2 prospects at his position.

His 6’5″ and 250-pound frame may make you think you’re looking at a tight end or a linebacker. And that’s what may get him to an NFL roster, as teams love snappers who can make tackles in punt coverage. Currently, Gardner is seen as a 7th-round pick or a priority free agent.

NFL Combine report of Brett Thorson

Georgia’s punter Brett Thorson completed his NFL Combine drills on February 25. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Australian punter arrives at the combine with an impressive resume, averaging 45.5 yards per punt and pinning 23 kicks inside the 20-yard line last season for the Bulldogs.

Mel Kiper listed him as the best special teams option in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, the NFL Combine report reveals the Australian as the Day 3 pick.

“Thorson gets good leg extension and has the ability to generate consistent lift, allowing the cover team to swarm when punts are returnable. He displayed vast improvement in touch with his coffin-corner kicks in 2025 and checks the boxes to be a Day 3 pick,” per Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.

Reports noted that Thorson has vastly improved in keeping pooch punts out of the end zone. He has improved his athleticism and his pooch-flop technique, which creates check-ups and is seen as his strength. However, his snap-to-kick time needs to be quicker at the pro level, and his lack of kickoff experience is seen as a weakness entering the draft.