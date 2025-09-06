Georgia Football Leaves Fans Panicking With ‘Insane’ Last-Minute Announcement for Kirby Smart & Co.

Marty McFly would be proud—Georgia football is playing with time. But is that a good thing now? Running wild into the season with a 45-point win, Kirby Smart and Co. look quite dashing. For once, their receivers don’t look drop-prone, and Kirby Smart finally has a QB who knows when to bail and run the b-ll. But just as Kirby Smart’s crew settled into rhythm, Dawg Nation had to deal with a curveball—Saturday’s matchup against Austin Peay got bumped up.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Yep, that’s right. “Due to anticipated weather later in the day, Saturday’s football game between Georgia and Austin Peay will now be played at 2:30 p.m., instead of the scheduled 3:30 p.m,” UGA Athletics announced on X. The gates will start opening up for the fans at 1 p.m, and the Dawg Walk starts from 12:55 p.m. The shift sounds minor, but in Athens, kickoff times aren’t just numbers—they’re rituals. Hence why we weren’t surprised when we spotted some “agitated” fan reactions. “Absolutely insane to announce this at 10 am,” Jon Tweets Sports pointed out on X.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This whole thing could potentially mess up the tailgates, traffic plans, and even the day of the fans who just wanted to crack their first cold one. But regardless, Smart and the Dawgs could take this game up with their eyes closed. At the end of the day, we are talking about Austin Peay.

Yeah, they did start their season with a big 34-14 win over Middle Tennessee, but the last time the Governors were even remotely positive on their scoreboard was back in 2023 with a 9-3 season. This shouldn’t even be a problem for Smart and Co., who, mind you, started the season with a decimating 486 yards on the board.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But hey, you know what they say, right? You gotta make the fans happy, else the “the empty stadium at kickoff is gonna do amazing numbers”

AD

Dawgs stuck in traffic

“Lots of folks will be stuck in traffic,” one fan pointed out. Yeah, well, seeing that the announcement came out at 10 a.m. and a lot of fans drive almost 3-4 hours to Sanford, yeah, the traffic is going to be a killer on this one.

Another fan raised a sensible argument. “Just a thought: since you have an app that y’all push as having the most up-to-date info, how about sending out an alert through that?” they pointed out. Like, it makes sense. Not everyone checks X for updates, right? So app notifications do seem the way to go!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Finally, one last comment from a fan pretty much sums up the future of this game. “Should be over by halftime,” they wrote. Even with the weather issues, Georgia is going to pull numbers on this one, folks.

Because, at the end of the day, not every team has the same fate as Alabama.