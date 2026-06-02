Georgia Football Legend David Pollack Breaks Silence as Son Commits to Struggling ACC Program

David Pollack probably imagined a lot of things when his son started attracting college football attention. But watching him commit to Clemson might not have been high on the list. After all, he’s one of the most celebrated defenders in Georgia football history. This is a three-time All-American, a College Football Hall of Famer, and a guy whose football identity is wrapped in red and black. But on June 1, the colors in the Pollack household started changing.

When 3-star TE Nicholas Pollack announced his commitment to Clemson’s 2027 recruiting class, his father wasted no time reacting.

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“I ain’t gonna lie, I don’t have much orange in the closet but… We gonna have more soon!” David Pollack wrote on X.

For years, David Pollack has been synonymous with Georgia. Now, his son is heading to one of the Bulldogs’ biggest rivals in the region. Nicholas Pollack announced his commitment on June 1 after choosing Clemson over Wake Forest, Cincinnati, East Carolina and Samford. The 6’3, 220-pound TE from North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia didn’t receive an offer from Kirby Smart’s team.

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That might feel a bit surreal for David Pollack who dominated at Georgia from 2001 through 2004. He still owns the Bulldogs’ career records for sacks (36) and tackles for loss (58.5). He became only the second player in school history to earn three All-American selections alongside Herschel Walker. Now, here he is celebrating a Clemson commitment which isn’t really surprising.



David Pollack has long been one of Dabo Swinney’s supporters. Even when Clemson suffered a disappointing 7-6 season, he was still rooting for the Tigers. Speaking on his See Ball Get Ball podcast, he defended the head coach’s approach while many critics questioned whether the ACC powerhouse had fallen behind.

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“Listen, I respect Dabo doing it his way,” he said. “I do think they still have a ton of talent on their roster… When you win as much as he has, and when you are the type of leader and the type of man he is, and [all that] you’ve done at Clemson, like, you got two national titles, bro. I’m betting on Dabo. Let’s put it that way. People don’t leave Clemson for a reason.”

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Now his son is becoming part of that program. Sometimes sons carve their own paths. And Nicholas Pollack just chose his. The commitment also arrived during what turned into a big recruiting day for Dabo Swinney. Clemson landed three pledges on June 1, adding 4-star DE Desmond Malpress, 4-star OL Luke Starcevic, and Pollack to the 2027 class. And if anyone thinks legacy recruiting automatically favors the father’s alma mater, the Tigers’ recruiting says otherwise.

Legacy recruits are still choosing Dabo Swinney

Nicholas Pollack isn’t the only son of a college football star who bought into Dabo Swinney’s vision. Clemson also landed WR Julian Cromartie, the son of former Florida State star Antonio Cromartie. That commitment turned heads with the father’s reaction on how they lacked connection from Mike Norvell’s team. That’s where the Tigers fit in..

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Earlier this spring, Antonio praised Dabo Swinney while discussing Julian’s Clemson visit.

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“Coach Swinney recruited me, my brother, and now my son,” he wrote. “Pretty cool to see he hasn’t changed since we first met.”

Love him or hate him, Dabo Swinney’s consistency still resonates with families. And that’s important because Clemson isn’t recruiting from a position of recent dominance. After all, the 2025 season was a disaster by the school standards. The Tigers finished 7-6 overall and 4-4 in ACC play after entering the year ranked No. 4 nationally. Yet the head coach hasn’t stopped selling belief.

“We may not have a $45 million roster like some teams, but we’ve got enough,” he said during an appearance on Greg McElroy’s podcast. “We’ve just gotta be good with it.”

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Recruits believe in Clemson as their 2027 recruiting class continues to surge. The Tigers now hold 18 commitments, including 11 4-star prospects, and currently sit No. 8 nationally and second in the ACC rankings. Even more impressive, Dabo Swinney has secured 11 commitments in just 14 days.

Nicholas Pollack’s commitment is another sign that recruits still believe Dabo Swinney can keep Clemson relevant, even after a season that raised serious questions. David Pollack may need to buy some orange gear now. But Clemson’s recruiting success suggests he won’t be the only one making room for more Tigers colors anytime soon.