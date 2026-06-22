Georgia Football Loses 310lb In-State Target to Struggling Rivals

Four-star 2027 OT Joshua Sam-Epelle has been a major target for Kirby Smart’s Georgia since his freshman season in high school. The Bulldogs hosted Sam-Epelle for multiple unofficial visits to Athens over three years. Georgia got a chance to convince him on June 5 when he came for an official visit, and predictions even favored the Bulldogs for securing the 2027 OT. But he ultimately chose an in-state rival of Georgia.

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On June 19, Sam-Epelle committed to Brent Key’s Georgia Tech, as reported by 247Sports. He chose the Yellow Jackets over elite programs like Tennessee, LSU, and Smart’s Georgia. The loss stings for Georgia: the Yellow Jackets finished 9-4, while the Bulldogs won the SEC title last season. The two in-state rivals are on different trajectories, with the Bulldogs having a reputation for sending players to the pros.

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This recruiting loss comes after Kirby Smart flipped a 4-star OT, Kennedee Jackson, on June 13 from Florida. But in the case of Sam-Epelle, their strong push fell short because he found Georgia Tech as his right fit. “It feels like home there,” said Sam-Epelle to Rivals after his latest unofficial visit to The Flat. “I have been there a lot, and it is a great place.”

He took his OV to Georgia Tech in April 2026. Before that, the Bulldogs were firmly ahead in his recruitment, and he found their approach to giving freshmen OL like Dontrell Glover playing time during the 2025 season interesting and compelling. Last year, the OT attended Georgia’s games against Alabama and Ole Miss at Athens. But his June unofficial visit to Georgia Tech changed his mind.

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“I would say the visit back definitely gave me time to think about my decision and helped me decide,” said the 2027 prospect to Rivals.

Sam-Epelle ranked 8th among players in Georgia. The 4-star OL spent his sophomore season mostly injured, but his junior season at Douglas County was quite good, leading his team to a 9-3 season. Now, his addition to the Yellow Jackets’ 2027 class makes him the highest-ranked, with a total of 25 commitments. On the flip side, Georgia’s 2027 class has 17 but is ranked 14th.

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Why the 2027 4-star OT chose Georgia Tech

Before his commitment, Joshua Sam-Epelle visited Georgia Tech six times. The Yellow Jackets extended an offer to the 4-star OT in January 2024. During this period, the OT was specifically impressed with Brent Key’s coaching staff.

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“I believed in Coach Mo (Allen Mogridge) and Coach Torrey to develop me for the next level. Coach Torrey’s years of experience coaching tackles will help me become a better athlete and a better tackle. Those guys were a big part of my decision,” said Sam-Epelle in June 2026, as reported by On3.

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The Yellow Jackets’ vision for developing offensive linemen impressed Sam-Epelle. But Brent Key’s influence was the ultimate factor in luring this 4-star OT talent off Georgia’s radar.

“I like that I have an O-line coach as a head coach and that he’ll pour into me as a man and as a player. Who he is, and what he is about as a coach, played a big part in my commitment for sure,” added Sam-Epelle.