Georgia Football Recruiting: 5-star Derrek Cooper Reveals Stressful Update on Commitment Delay

Five-star athlete Derrek Cooper has plenty on his mind—and it shows. The Chaminade-Madonna Prep standout was spotted at the OT7 Finals last weekend, lounging in the end zone at St. Augustine High. Dressed in Texas gear one day and another finalist’s colors the next, Cooper looked both relaxed and deep in thought. Legs stretched out, hands behind him like a tent pole, he gave off the vibe of a prospect soaking it all in. And there’s a lot to take in. Ranked as a four-star, the No. 3 RB, and the No. 34 overall player by On3, Cooper is a top-tier target. He had originally planned to commit on July 12—but for now, that decision is on hold. With top programs circling and options wide open, Cooper is clearly playing the long game.

Derrek Cooper’s timeline is as cloudy as ever—maybe by design. The elite athlete out of Florida isn’t rushing his next move, even after scrapping his original July 12 commitment date. “I had just wanted to do it a week after everybody was committed,” said Cooper last weekend. Adding, “Everybody was committing on July 4 or July 5, so I just wanted to get it out there a little later.” But don’t expect his commitment to close the book. Cooper made it clear that the door will stay open. “I’m going to commit. But I’m not going to shut it down all the way. I still want to go see some other games.”

However, one major change? Alabama is now off the table. The Tide’s addition of 5-star RB Ezavier Crowell forced Cooper to cross them out. So, “My final is Ohio State, Miami, Georgia, Texas, and FSU,” he confirmed. And while the spotlight’s bright, the decision weighs heavy. “It is very hard,” Cooper told Georgia insider Jeff Sentell in a July 2 post on X. “Kinda stressing over it. But I just know God got me. I’m going to make the right decision.”

Well, Derrek Cooper is deep in the recruiting maze—and he’s feeling every twist and turn. He calls it “Back-and-forthitis,” and he’s not wrong. “That’s it. I’m up-and-down like that. That’s how it is going right now,” admitted Cooper. So, the pressure is real. “It is stressful. Because you have dreams about it, too. You have people telling you to go here and go there, but I’m just choosing with my heart and going where I want to go,” he said. Now, there’s noise everywhere—some say his mom holds the final say, others believe a big NIL offer might seal the deal. Although Miami is rumored to lead, Texas is closing fast. And Georgia is still lurking after a brief commitment last summer.

So, what’s the vibe between Derrek Cooper and Georgia? It’s strong—real strong. The Bulldogs have made a lasting impression, and Cooper isn’t shy about it. “I’ve built an amazing relationship with [running backs] Coach [Josh] Crawford and Coach [Kirby] Smart,” said the standout RB. Adding, “Just everybody there. Everybody there. It feels like family there, you know? It is great. They always stay in contact with me. Check up on me. Make sure I’m good.” So, from top to bottom, Georgia’s staff is keeping the connection warm—and Cooper’s clearly feeling the love in Athens.

But for Cooper, it’s about one thing: growth. “Really, I just want to be taken care of,” he said. “I just want to get to the next level. Play football. Be developed as best I can to the best of my ability. I just want to succeed. That’s all I want.” Listed as an athlete, every top school sees him at RB. But no matter the position, Cooper just wants the ball—and a path to the league.

Now, Derrek Cooper has done his homework, and 3 programs stand out. “I know the most about Georgia, Miami, and Ohio State,” said the Florida product. He’s gotten the answers he needed from all of them, including Georgia. Still, the decision isn’t coming just yet. On his last visit to Athens, Kirby Smart made the message loud and clear. “We want you bad. We’re going to do whatever it takes to get you,” recalled Cooper. So, with top schools pushing hard, Cooper’s next move will be one of the most watched in the 2025 cycle. But Cooper’s connection to Georgia runs deep.

Derrek Cooper shares a strong bond with Georgia’s RB unit

In a recent conversation, Derrek Cooper was told that Georgia RB commit Jae Lamar had mentioned one name he wanted beside him in the 2026 class. When asked to guess, Cooper’s face lit up. “Did he say me?” he asked, already knowing the answer. Then Cooper added, “Yeah, we talk on the phone almost every day. Just chilling. Chatting it up. Talking about life. How things are and what we are going to do with this senior season.” So, the bond is clear—two friends with big goals and the same vision. “You know, that’s a great friend of mine. A cool friend of mine,” said Cooper.

But Derrek Cooper isn’t just a top target—he’s part of a bigger vision in Athens. Jae Lamar made that crystal clear on his commitment day. Georgia’s staff, led by Josh Crawford and Kirby Smart, laid out a plan for a dynamic duo in the backfield—and Lamar wants Cooper by his side. “My boy Derrek Cooper,” stated Lamar. Adding, “The running back. I want him to come in, and I want to have that double back special. I really want a trio back, but it’s okay. We can take the double back, but I really feel like Derrek Cooper and I would go in there and take over.”

So, the pitch? Power, speed, and chemistry—all wrapped into one dangerous backfield combo. Now, the question is—can this connection spark a Georgia comeback story for Cooper after his decommitment? With strong bonds, a clear vision, and mutual respect, the door to Athens might not be closed just yet.