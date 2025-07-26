Georgia Football Sends Message to Former Standout Who Ends a Short-Lived NFL Career

Just hours before training camp kicked off, the Tennessee Titans were hit with unexpected news. One of their standout linebackers, a former Georgia star, shocked the team by stepping away from the game at just 29 YO. The announcement came Tuesday, catching many off guard. Although Titans GM Mike Borgonzi told TennesseeTitans.com, “He notified us yesterday that he will be retiring. We wish him well.” But the question remains. Was this a true farewell to football, or simply a shift in focus. Maybe a new chapter waiting to be written?

Either way, his sudden exit leaves a noticeable void and a story that feels far from finished. Because the former Georgia standout, Lorenzo Carter, has officially closed the book on his NFL journey earlier than most expected. However, Carter’s roots run deep in Georgia. He grew up in Gwinnett County, leading Norcross High to a state title as a senior. Then as a 4-star recruit, he stayed home to play for the Bulldogs and never missed a game in his college career. Now, with his retirement making headlines, Georgia Football shared a heartfelt message proof that his legacy still lives strong between the hedges.

Well, on July 25th, Georgia Football took to IG to honor one of their own. With a bold “DGD” (Damn Good Dawg) graphic in the background, the message read: “Congratulations on a great career! Enjoy your retirement, Big Dawg.” And why not? Lorenzo Carter left his mark in Athens. In 54 games, he racked up 165 tackles and notched 14 sacks, terrorizing QBs. And his dominance caught the eye of NFL scouts, so in 2018, the New York Giants made the Norcross High alum a third-round pick. But was his NFL journey truly short?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball)

Okay, Carter kicked off his NFL career with the New York Giants, spending 4 solid seasons in the Big Apple. His breakout year came in 2021. 50 tackles and his first career interception put his name on the radar. Following that in 2022, he took his talents to Atlanta. Over three years with the Falcons, he became a steady force on defense. Then in March 2025, he inked a deal with the Tennessee Titans, looking to add veteran punch. But across seven NFL seasons, Carter showed up and showed out. He played in 96 games, stacked up 278 tackles and forced five fumbles. Honestly, stats don’t lie. Carter made his presence felt every time he hit the field. Then why step away so suddenly?

Off the field, Lorenzo Carter found a new calling. Rooted in family and the land. During his break from football, he rolled up his sleeves and joined the family business: Lucky Charm Family Farm. So now back home in Georgia, Carter spends his days working the soil alongside them, embracing a simpler, healthier lifestyle. “To be able to say that I know where my food comes from, and my kids will know where their food comes from. My family is working and we’re living that healthy lifestyle out here, living off the land,” stated Carter, as per WSB-TV. So, from gridiron to green fields, Carter’s still putting in the work, just in a different uniform. But it serves another purpose, too.

What brought the former Georgia LB back home

Here’s the thing, Carter found more than peace in the quiet fields. He found purpose. Speaking with Zach Klein, Channel 2 sports director, he shared how life on the farm brought meaning beyond football. “On Sunday after the game, when I come out here, it makes it all worth it. It makes it a material thing that I can actually tangibly grab and see that it’s like, I’m out there working my butt off and to be able to come home and see this and see them and we’ll see my family. That’s the goal.” So, for Carter, it’s not just about sacks or stats anymore. It’s about soil, family, and something real to hold onto.

However, Carter’s sudden exit is another blow for the Titans. A team already reeling with bad news. Yes, just days earlier, QB Will Levis was ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury. He opted for surgery, shutting down his 2025 campaign before it even began. Now, head coach Brian Callahan faces camp without two key pieces. His defensive anchor and his starting QB. So, the road to Week 1 just got a whole lot bumpier in Tennessee. But through it all, we send our best to Carter as he trades cleats for boots and embraces life on the farm with his loved ones.