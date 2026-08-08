Georgia Football Suffers Tragic Loss as National Champion Tight End Dies at 65

Georgia football lost a key piece of its championship history on July 31, 2026. Norris Brown, a starting tight end on the famous 1980 national title squad, passed away at age 65. For Bulldog fans who remember that undefeated season, his death brings back memories of an unforgettable era in Athens.

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Local outlets first reported his passing in South Carolina. No cause of death was made public. Word spread quickly across social media as former teammates shared their sorrow, honoring a player who helped build Georgia into a national powerhouse.

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Norris Brown came to Georgia from Laurens District High School in South Carolina in 1979 and immediately made an impact. He started games in each of his four seasons with the Bulldogs. He finished his career with 44 catches for 832 yards and 10 touchdowns over 43 games.

Those 10 career touchdown receptions also stood as the school record for more than four decades before Brock Bowers eventually passed him. Norris Brown’s best memories, though, probably had less to do with individual numbers and more to do with what Georgia was doing around him.

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During the perfect 12-0 season in 1980, Brown caught 12 passes for 253 yards and two scores. Playing alongside star running back Herschel Walker meant blocking was mandatory, but Brown still found ways to make big plays. Quarterback Buck Belue remembered him as a skilled athlete and wonderful teammate.

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“Heavy heart this weekend hearing about the passing of former UGA teammate TE Norris Brown. Talented & skilled athlete & a wonderful teammate. I will miss him!” he wrote on X.

Belue also remembered Norris Brown’s touchdown in the 1980 SEC-clinching win over Auburn.

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“Norris Brown was smiling all the way home,” he wrote. “RIP Norris Brown.”

His football career didn’t stop when he left Athens. The Minnesota Vikings took a chance on Brown in the eighth round of the 1983 draft, grabbing him at No. 213. He only saw two games in Minnesota before heading to the USFL, where his stops included the New Jersey Generals and the Jacksonville Bulls. His professional career ended in 1985. But the more interesting part of his story came afterward.

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A Georgia star who never forgot his roots

After his playing career ended, Norris Brown went back home to Laurens and eventually coached at Sanders Middle School. Laurens District High School AD Tommy Spires remembered that side of him.

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“Norris Brown was an exceptional talent that came out of Laurens High School and is a member of the LDHS Hall of Fame,” he said. “We were lucky to have him to come back home to help coach and mentor kids after his college and professional career.”

Former Presbyterian head coach Tommy Spangler knew Norris Brown from their Georgia days. He arrived in Athens as a walk-on in 1979 and remembered Brown as someone who treated him exceptionally well.

“He was not only a great player, but he was a great person,” he said. “He was a great teammate… He’ll be missed. I know those guys we played with who were close friends of his are hurting really bad right now.”

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And then, he offered one of the best descriptions of Norris Brown as a player.

“Back then you thought of tight ends as big, physical bruiser guys, but Norris was a new breed,” he said. “He was very athletic, very talented, and he could really run. But he was a good blocker – and when you’ve got Herschel Walker, you had to block a lot. He could do that great, but he was really a good pass-receiving threat.”

That combination helped make Norris Brown part of a championship Georgia team. More than 40 years later, he leaves behind a legacy that connects Georgia championship glory to his hometown roots.