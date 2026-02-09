Georgia Great’s Honest Take on Faith as Mike Macdonald’s Trust in God Ends Up With a Super Bowl Win

For one Georgia great, Mike Macdonald’s faith-driven Super Bowl win wasn’t just a victory for the Seahawks; it was a validation of a cultural shift he has championed for years. Georgia alum Benjamin Watson boldly spoke about the culture shift and how players are now taking it forward.

“I love when I hear guys talk about their faith boldly,” Benjamin Watson said on Fox News Digital. “I love when I hear guys talk about their failures boldly. These guys are 25, 26, and 30-year-old players who are going along a process of maturation, not only physically and emotionally but also spiritually. So, I’m cheering them on.”

Now, one of the central beliefs was that faith should remain personal and that it’s not appropriate to force one’s beliefs on others. This forced many athletes to adopt a “just play the game” mentality and to conclude that fans are here to watch them win, not to listen to their beliefs.

This growing acceptance isn’t just anecdotal. Recent polling from the Pinkston Center for Public Opinion shows that a majority of sports fans (56%) are receptive to athletes sharing their faith, validating the very shift Watson describes. It’s more like seeing someone break the norms and motivate others. It’s more like seeing someone break the norms and motivate others, just as Reggie White and Kurt Warner did for him.

White openly talked about his Christian faith, worked with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and used his platform to share his beliefs. Then, even Warner frequently thanked God for his wins; one of his first words after winning the Super Bowl XXXIV in 2016 was “Thank you, Jesus!” With them, even Tim Tebow was one of the most prominent athletes known for his faith.

Inspired by those pioneers, today’s generation is also embracing their faith publicly; players like Patriots guard Ben Brown openly discuss their beliefs ahead of games, saying, “Having Jesus to rely on is why I am who I am today.”

Likewise, Christian Wilkins of the Miami Dolphins and Ben Watson of the New England Patriots also prayed following a game at Gillette Stadium back in 2019. That same faith recently helped the Seattle Seahawks win.

Mike Macdonald’s trust ends up in a big win for the team

The Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 to win Super Bowl 2026, securing their second Lombardi Trophy. The game was a highly anticipated rematch of Super Bowl XLIX from 2015, a contest in which the Patriots defeated the Seahawks. Much of the credit goes to head coach Mike Macdonald, who guided the team through a remarkable season. Macdonald’s own belief in God was a driving force that he instilled in his players.

“My faith has really grown over the last couple of years, and that’s what I lean on,” Mike Macdonald said before the game. “God has put you in a position to lead these people, and that’s your guiding light every day.”

For Christmas, he gifted Bibles to the team and even the coaches. For him, it was a gesture of love. “You’re trying to find Christmas gifts for guys every year to show them that you love them, and what better gift than that?”

That belief seemed to manifest on the field, as the Seahawks defense played with relentless conviction. They overwhelmed the Patriots’ offense, sacking quarterback Drake Maye six times and forcing two crucial turnovers, including an interception that led to a fumble.

That performance, driven by faith, led them to win the 2026 Super Bowl. The Seahawks’ victory serves as a powerful testament to the growing synergy between faith and football, a trend that shows no signs of slowing down.