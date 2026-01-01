Georgia Hall of Famer Sends Strong Carson Beck Verdict After Miami’s Cotton Bowl Win

Miami cruised past Ohio State to book its spot in the semi-final of the CFP. While the Hurricanes dominated the trenches with an impressive display from their offensive and defensive lines, Carson Beck played his part with effective game management. The performance from the former Georgia QB even got words of praise from a Bulldogs’ alum.

“How about Carson Beck, man? How about Carson Beck on that third down to start the fourth quarter?” former Georgia All-American David Pollack said on his January 1 podcast with analyst Brent Rollins. “Third and 11. You talk about laying your body on the line. That dude flies in and absolutely flips over the top of someone. The Canes do it as a huge underdog. Nobody thought they could do it.”

On third-and-11 at Miami’s 24-yard line, Beck fought for every yard and totaled 11 yards on the ground, showcasing immense physicality despite being a pocket passer. Later, we saw Beck rushing for a 3-yard gain and eventually completing a third-down 13-yard pass to Charmar Brown, which led to Miami’s game-sealing 70-yard touchdown drive.

His best pass came early in the second quarter, when the former UGA QB threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to RB Mark Fletcher Jr. on a cleverly designed play. Beck intelligently read OSU’s creeping linebacker before the snap and quickly flipped the ball to Fletcher. In the first half, the senior QB threw 13 consecutive completions and even set a Cotton Bowl record.

“They’re probably the most talented defense I’ve ever faced,” Beck said after the game. “Just player to player, that’s one hell of a team, and I’m really proud of our guys to be able to pull it out against a team like that.”

In total, Beck totaled 138 passing yards and 23 rushing yards. All things now point to Carson Beck finally finding redemption in Miami and achieving his dream of winning a national title.

David Pollack outlines Carson Beck’s elite game IQ against Ohio State

Coming into the game, Ohio State was expected to dominate in every area. The team had a 7th-ranked rushing defense in the country and a 1st-ranked passing defense. Yet, Miami managed to win the game 24-14. For that to happen, Carson Beck didn’t need to be spectacular; he just needed to be efficient. That’s exactly what Beck did in the game.

“I thought Carson Beck managed the football game exceptionally well. I thought he made plays when you needed to,” David Pollack said. “And I thought he took some aggressive shots that I liked. Whether you connected with them or not. They didn’t have to take a while to get there a lot of times with Carson.

It’s not like a laser hose by any stretch of the imagination. Some people can throw, but the release is quick. It’s good,” Pollack added.

The Miami QB1 avoided risky passes, prioritized efficiency, and hurled out explosive plays when needed. That approach resulted in a 73.1% efficiency for Beck and had zero turnovers against OSU’s stout defense. Most of all, he showed an uncanny aggressiveness to win the game.

“He said he was going to run somebody over,” Miami RB Mark Fletcher Jr. said about Beck. Even Cristobal attested to Fletcher’s claim about Beck and said, “he did say that.” Without a doubt, Carson Beck deserves every bit of praise and accolades, especially after his low-key season with UGA in 2024 and doubts around his ability.

Now, Beck’s next stop will be in the Fiesta Bowl semifinals, and he will most likely face his old team, Georgia. The Dawgs face No. 6 Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, and the winner will have a matchup scheduled against Miami. The Dawgs are a 6.5-point favorite and most likely will seal a win, giving us a marquee matchup filled with unsettled grudges.