Georgia HC Kirby Smart Confirms Drew Bobo Update Amidst Concerning Halftime Clip

Georgia fans held their breath when a halftime clip of center Drew Bobo appeared in unexpected gear. But later on after Georgia’s 16-9 win against Georgia Tech, Kirby Smart addressed the situation, offering fans a brief update on Bobo’s situation. With Georgia’s stakes tightening, Bobo’s injury just gave them a major setback.

“Photographer @DHickoxWSB took video at halftime of Drew Bobo going into the x-ray room,” reporter Alison Mastrangelo said on X.

In the video posted by Mastrangelo, Drew Bobo was seen limping while going into the X-ray room. Georgia’s center was already dealing with a bad laceration to his finger that he suffered in the Mississippi State game, which kept him out of the Charlotte game. However, things worsened for him in the second half against Georgia Tech.

First, Bobo went into the medical tent for unknown reasons and later took some snaps but was not seen on the field in the third quarter. Then Bobo appeared on the sideline in street clothes with a boot on his left leg, signaling a possible injury. After their win over Georgia Tech, Kirby Smart addressed the entire situation, but his words didn’t give any clarity.

“Not sure. He’s got an ankle, foot. Not sure,” Smart said.

Even quarterback Gunner Stockton expressed his concern over Bobo’s exit, whom he considers one of his best friends.

“Drew’s a great player,” Stockton said to the media. “He’s one of my best friends. Seeing him go down, it was tough, but I thought I did a good job of stepping up. We didn’t execute as good as we wanted to. I didn’t play as good as I wanted to today, but as long as the dogs win, it’s always a good day.”

After Bobo’s exit, offensive lineman Malachi Toliver filled in for him. But losing him at this point in time is a major setback. As Kirby Smart’s team is already dealing with multiple key injuries this season, with linebacker CJ Allen and running back Chauncey Bowens missing since the previous games. Now, after Bobo’s addition to the list, the offensive line could take a major hit on its playoff aspirations.

Bobo’s on-field performance shows why losing him is a big blow for the team. This season, he has played 333 snaps, which is second only to quarterback Gunner Stockton, and PFF grades him highest among all Georgia’s offensive linemen. On top of it, this guy recorded five knockdown blocks against Tennessee without allowing a single sack and also received the Outland Trophy national player of the week for that.

With that another concerning news hits Kirby Smart.

Kirby Smart on verge of losing his QB commit

Vanderbilt’s bold move might cost Kirby Smart big time. Clark Lea signed a six-year extension with the university on Friday, a decision that can influence Georgia’s 5-star quarterback commit, Jared Curtis’s decision. Curtis committed to the Bulldogs back in May after receiving offers from Oregon, Florida State, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt. But despite his pledge, Vanderbilt is constantly staying in touch with him, and he also visited Vanderbilt’s home game against Missouri.

On top of it, even Vandy’s quarterback, Diego Pavia, went to one of their practice sessions earlier this season. Now, Lea’s contract extension just added another layer to it as this man took them to a 9-2 record entering Week 14. Ranks no. 14 in playoff berth and also has a Heisman-contending quarterback, Pavia. On top of it, Vanderbilt holds a home-ground advantage too. And can give Cutis immediate playing time.

For now, all signs are favoring Kirby Smart’s team, as even Cutis’s mother posted a direct message on X.

“Go Dawgs!! I prefer red and black!” Barbara Whittington Curtis said.

Now, with Curtis ready to sign with one of these programs next week, it will be interesting to see which team he finally picks.