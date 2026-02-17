Georgia Hero Makes First Homecoming in Surprising Move Fixing Kirby Smart’s Month-Long Conundrum

Kirby Smart seems to have finally solved the puzzle he had been trying to solve since January. Georgia was on a hunt to find a replacement for its support staffer David Hill, who left the Bulldogs last month to be the RBs coach at Colorado State. Now, the head coach gets a familiar hand to take care of the position player connections coordinator, and this move signals nothing short of something special for the former Bulldogs RB.

Kirby Smart is reportedly hiring ex-Georgia standout Robert Edwards, who spent the past 17 seasons coaching high school football, to fill that position.

Now, this homecoming for the Georgia native will be his first job at the collegiate level. But his connection with the Bulldogs runs deep. After completing his playing career, in 2009, he returned to his roots to coach at Arlington Christian School in Fairburn, Georgia. That was just a start, and following that, he coached at Riverwood High School for four seasons, including an 11-win season in 2019. He also joined Green County High School in 2012 and spent six seasons there.

But then, in 2022, he joined his own high school, Washington High School. Interestingly, in the early 1990s, he starred as a two-way player; now, after spending four seasons with them, he is leaving to return to his collegiate alma mater. Although without any collegiate coaching experience, he is set to join Kirby Smart’s staff for the 2026 season. But his Georgia days suggest a boost for the Bulldogs.

In 1994, Edwards joined the program as a CB, but after one season, he was shifted to the RB position. In his debut season as RB, he delivered a jaw-dropping five-TD performance in a 42–23 win, piling up 211 total yards. Following this, his performance 1995 and 1996 seasons was limited due to injury. However, in 1997, he bounced back stronger.

With that kind of talent on display, he was drafted by the Patriots as a first-round pick in the 1998 NFL draft. Like Georgia, his rookie year with the Patriots saw some fireworks as he topped 1,000 rushing yards. Then injury struck, and in 2002, Edwards last played in the NFL with the Dolphins.

Aside from this track record, this journey makes one thing clear: he knows Georgia inside out. Now getting this RB talent on their staff will surely benefit them, and their 2026 season could bring good news for Kirby Smart and Co.

Georgia has a big opportunity in the upcoming season

Entering his 11th season with the Bulldogs, Kirby Smart has already built a dynasty in Athens. Under his watch, Georgia won conference titles and even two national titles. But a spark had been lost these past few seasons. Still, the 2026 season’s schedule gives them hope to repeat history.

Georgia hasn’t celebrated a title win since 2022, despite their recent dominance. Their 2025 season’s title hopes ended because of the loss in the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss. However, they beat Alabama this past season with a 28-7 record. However, if that winning streak continues in the upcoming season, the script could flip.

In fact, considering both Alabama and Ole Miss are entering new-look eras, that possibility only amplifies. Georgia will face Alabama in October and the Rebels in November. Now with the return of Gunner Stockton, if the Bulldogs beat these two, history can be created again for Kirby Smart.