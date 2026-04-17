Georgia Injury Report: Kirby Smart’s Key Player Ruled Out of Spring Game

In January, 14 UGA players transferred out of the program, and more than 11 players entered the NFL draft. However, UGA has more than half of 2025’s starting lineup intact. Kirby Smart has offset the remaining losses with 23 incoming portal players and 31 freshman commits. Fans will finally get to see them tomorrow play at Georgia’s spring game. But one key player still won’t suit up amid injury woes.

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According to reports, Georgia’s 2025 starter, Ellis Robinson IV, is expected to miss tomorrow’s annual G-Day scrimmage. Robinson had suffered an injury during the team’s Tuesday practice and reportedly had an ankle sprain. To recover, Robinson has undergone a TightRope surgery, expected to shorten recovery time. Hopefully, his recovery timeline is looking slim.

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Although players can undergo a standard surgical procedure for a high ankle sprain, many have recently opted for TightRope surgery. The procedure first came to light in 2019, when Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa returned in just three weeks after the surgery. In recent years, many Georgia players, including former tight end Brock Bowers, have also undergone the surgery, which helped him return to game action in just four weeks.

The procedure is highly specialized. Doctors initially run a suture through small holes in the bones, fasten it with a small metal, and finally tighten it like a zip tie. Because of the surgery’s expedited timeline, Robinson’s recovery looks promising.

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Ellis Robinson is expected to recover in time for the summer workouts. He is a key player for Georgia, and that also explains why he wanted to go through the procedure. Last year, Robinson totaled 20 tackles, 4 interceptions (the most in the SEC), and 7 pass defenses, playing in 12 games. His performances earned him second-team All-SEC honors, and he also became the FWAA Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.

“Ellis Robinson came from IMG,” Smart said about Robinson’s importance in February. “He’s our Defensive Freshman of the Year. Couldn’t go to a better guy… I’ve never met a kid who’s got so upset over someone completing a pass on him. He’s one of those corners that a defensive coach can love because he really likes tackling…He was telling me tonight, he’s up to basically 190 pounds, and he’s gonna be a really good player for us next year.”

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Other injuries currently plaguing Georgia

The injury bug has hit Georgia’s trenches hard, with head coach Kirby Smart confirming center Drew Bobo and defensive lineman Jordan Hall are sidelined. Hall’s absence is a particular blow; before a season-ending knee injury against Florida, he had started all eight games, logging 12 tackles and two TFLs.

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As for Drew Bobo, he is also recovering from an ankle injury suffered late in the 2o25 season and missed the last few games for the team. UGA looked visibly less efficient without Bobo last year. Carter Luckie, on the other hand, is an early freshman enrollee and had a knee surgery in high school. Kirby Smart publicly announced his recovery timeline.

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“We’ve got a couple guys that are obviously out for spring dealing with injuries,” Smart said. “Carter Luckie, who we got from high school, had knee surgery in high school and will be out for the spring.” But that’s not where UGA’s injury list ends.

Smart had brought in elite pass rusher Amaris Williams from Auburn, but he came off a knee injury. He is expected to be UGA’s best edge rusher this year, and his absence will surely hurt if he doesn’t recover on time.

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The linebacker corps is also thin, with Zayden Walker dealing with a shoulder problem. In the secondary, depth is being tested by ankle concerns for Kyron Jones and Isaih Canion, while Ja’Marley Riddle is also recovering from surgery. On the positive side, Gunner Stockton has recovered from his knee issue and will play in tomorrow’s scrimmage.