Georgia Kicker Reveals Kirby Smart’s Warning at Practice Despite Boasting 100% Record

Georgia may not have a star as big as Carson Beck anymore. But they do have some excellent weapons in that squad. Kirby Smart is relying on one such guy from special teams this year, who returns as a seasoned player. Though he has a spectacular record in the program’s history so far, the head coach isn’t cutting him any slack. Georgia’s star kicker elaborates on why Smart’s relentless attitude is actually a blessing in disguise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Imagine producing a straight-A report card at school, and still not being given any goodies from your teachers. That’s the case for Georgia’s elite kicker, Peyton Woodring. He is a two-time semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award these the past two years. He is on the watchlist for the same this year as well, which is not really a surprise. Woodring, at the moment, has a spotless 100% record in field goals and extra points. Having played 29 games for Georgia as a primary kicker and bringing in glorious results, Kirby Smart has yet to let him take it easy.

Woodring was asked by the press about what the HC keeps drilling into his head by yelling during practice. “That I better make it,” he said with a sheepish smile. “He tries to put some pressure on me. Kind of just sometimes he tries to get in my way, throw my focus off,” Woodring added. But it’s something Woodring takes up in stride. “Kicking through those things get you better. I mean, whenever there’s 100,000 people yelling at you, it’s probably a little bit louder than Coach Smart yelling at me,” the kicker added in his praise for the coach.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Woodring so far is 1/1 on field goals, making a 43-yard field goal against Marshall. He’s also 10-10 on extra points as of now. Last year, the kicker had an FG% of 91.3%, which is a 3 -best figure in the department. He follows Marshall Morgan and Billy Bennett in this stat. In 2023, he was the first true freshman kicker to start after Morgan did in 2012. In the past 2 years, Woodring has succeeded on all 119 PAT attempts. Adding the 10 for 10 from this year, that total now stands at 129.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Woodring came second only to Carson Beck last season in the past two years when it came to individual points. But Beck is no longer here, leaving Woodring to stun audiences with his field goal accuracy. On a hilarious note, Kirby Smart isn’t the only motivating factor behind the kicker’s success.

AD

Peyton Woodring relies on his personal look for success

There is a clear difference when you compare Peyton Woodring’s official UGA photo and his real-time look. A thick moustache stands out boldly on the kicker’s face. But it was first grown out as a means to prove his parents wrong. “I made a bet with them and I ended up winning. So it ended up staying,” he told Athens Banner-Herald. The bet in question was that Woodring would have to succeed on all field goals he attempted for the 2024 opener against Clemson. Or else, he would have to shave it off. He ended up winning the bet, of course. And since then, that moustache has stayed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It’s kind of been a good luck charm,” Woodring said ahead of the Sugar Bowl. The moustache also adds to his label of being a senior figure in the room. Georgia has a tough schedule this year, and the Bulldogs will be depending on Woodring’s bullseye affinity to get as many scores up on the board as possible. He had the 2nd-highest FG% in the SEC last season. Kirby Smart knows what he’s got in his hands and will want him to produce nothing but the best.

Georgia has a kicker who feels comfortable nailing field goals that are 55 yards long. Peter Woodring is only a few steps away from making Georgia history. He just needs to continue being accurate to help make that possible. Will he turn out to be the key to the Bulldogs’ success later in the season?