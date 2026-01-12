Georgia Land SEC RB From Transfer Portal After Huge Nate Frazier Announcement

Kirby Smart has been shopping around the portal to bulk up his offense for 2026 and has found a great recruit in a rising star. Athens will be the new home for former Kentucky running back Dante Dowdell.

This will be his third move in his career, having previously played for Oregon and Nebraska. Dowdell finished second in Kentucky’s rushing attack this season, with 112 carries for 560 yards and 3 touchdowns. He will have one year of eligibility remaining and arrives at Georgia at just the right time.

The Bulldogs scored a massive win in retaining leading RB Nate Frazier, who announced his return. But he comes back to a unit that doesn’t have enough depth. Josh McCray has run out of eligibility, and Roderick Robinson is in the portal. He will get Chauncey Bowens for the 2026 season as well, but Dowdell’s inclusion adds some serious juice to the UGA rushing offense.

This is a developing story.