Georgia Lands Preston Carey as Kirby Smart Closes June with 16 Commits

Who says recruiting’s a tall order in this new era of the transfer portal and NIL? Just ask Georgia’s HC Kirby Smart, who’s building a powerhouse back in Athens. Fresh off landing top defensive tackle James Johnson, Smart has added another major piece: four-star defensive lineman Preston Carey. The 6’5″, 300-pound Carey from East Northport, New York, chose Georgia over Florida, Auburn, and Rutgers. This commitment further strengthens Georgia’s already formidable defense that’s shaping up to be a nightmare for opposing offenses, because when it comes to loading talent, Kirby Smart doesn’t miss a beat.

Now, Preston Carey becomes the 10th Georgia commitment over the last nine days and the fourth defensive line commitment for Tray Scott’s team this month. What worked in Kirby Smart’s favor is their championship status and impressive history of building explosive players. “To be the best in the country, you have to play with the best in the country. To the top! The work never stops!” Preston said.

On top of that, Kirby Smart and his team have already landed 16 giant commitments already this month, and it’s no small feat. Players like James Johnson, Justice Fitzpatrick, Ekene Ogboko, PJ Dean, Caden Harris, Khamari Brooks, Chace Calicut, Jae Lamar, Shadarius Toodle, Craig Dandridge, Zykie Helton, Zachary Lewis, Corey Howard, Harran Zureikat, and Wade Register have already made their way towards Kirby Smart’s program. And Preston Carey’s commitment just adds another layer of depth to their No. 2 ranked class in the nation with 26 commits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3)

Now, Preston Carey was on Georgia’s radar since 2022, when he was a ninth grader. His strong track record is the reason to keep them hooked. Florida’s 48th overall recruit offers Athens both size and production. During his junior season games, he impressively recorded 24 tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks, highlighting his impactful defensive line presence.

If you think this move is fueled by NIL, then you are so wrong. It’s Kirby Smart’s history of transitioning first-round talent in the NFL that sealed the deal for them. “People go to Georgia to be a first-round pick, not for the money. That’s just a fact,” Preston Carey said. “Georgia’s just as stable as any other team in the country with NIL, but their pitch is not about NIL.” No wonder that’s the case. Just ask linebacker Jalon Walker, who went 15th overall in this year’s draft. That’s the kind of development Carey is looking for.

Then even Georgia’s DL coach Tray Scott’s trust in him for playing multiple positions only strengthened his decision to commit. “He loves that I’m relentless and passionate about football,” Carey said. “He loves my size; he said he knows that there are not a lot of D-tackles in the country with my sheer size to be able to play the inside and anchor down but also rush the passer and just create havoc on the inside. So he loves that about me.” Now, Preston Carey joins a Georgia defensive line class that already includes playmakers like Seven Cloud, Carter Luckie, Corey Howard, James Johnson, and PJ Dean. It will be interesting to see how he stands out among them.

But Kirby Smart isn’t done yet.

Kirby Smart eyeing on 2027 playmaker

With July looming, the class of 2026 is still making waves, but 2027 prospects are starting to shine—especially linebacker Cole Crawford. The 6’3″, 225-pound standout from Carterville High School (Georgia) is impressing scouts nationwide with his size, athleticism, and sideline-to-sideline range. SEC coaches, including Kirby Smart, Kalen DeBoer, Hugh Freeze, and Josh Heupel, are already taking notice, and Crawford is listening. His rising stock makes him one of the nation’s most coveted defenders.

Cole Crawford recently returned to Tennessee for a second visit, following his trip to Knoxville to watch the Vols play Alabama last fall. He also impressed Auburn coaches with strong performances at summer drills. 247Sports and Rivals both list Auburn and Tennessee as top contenders in his increasingly competitive recruitment. Offers are pouring in, and Crawford’s every move is now attracting intense attention from recruiters, scouts, and fans.

Now, Chad Simmons of On3 revealed a game-changing development in the recruiting battle on June 29. Crawford, a top 2027 in-state prospect from Georgia, stated his position. “Georgia is my leader,” Crawford told Simmons. “Alabama, Tennessee, and other schools are up there too, but I have been to Georgia a lot, I have worked out in their camps, and I have them on top.” For Kirby Smart and company, it’s a major early win in a high-stakes race.

Now, Kirby Smart already has two commits in his 2027 class CB Donte Wright and WR Gavin Honore by adding Crawford into his roster it will sure get a definite push.