Georgia LB Issues Locker Room Warning Over Trinidad Chambliss to Prevent Another Ole Miss Scare

Ole Miss’s last outing against UGA turned into a headline performance for QB Trinidad Chambliss. Now, as he prepares to face Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, the UGA locker room is rightly worried about his threat. That includes a Dawgs’ LB who already has 85 tackles and 3.5 sacks this season.

“How does Trinidad Chambliss compare to the other quarterbacks you faced this year in terms of the challenge to the defense?” a reporter asked Georgia LB CJ Allen in a December 27 presser. Allen, in turn, praised the QB for the job he has done and described how playing against him isn’t as easy as many think.

“You know, he can make guys miss. Really not an easy tackle. You’ve got to not break down, but just don’t stop at your feet and make sure you get him on the ground. So, he’s definitely a hard guy to tap [tackle] for sure,” Allen replied. The Ole Miss QB2, Trinidad, became the QB1 in place of an injured Austin Simmons and hasn’t looked back since.

In total, the player has produced 3,298 passing yards and notched another 506 rushing yards. Plus, the 6’1″ and 200-pound QB is accurate and has thrown just 3 interceptions so far in the season. Now, factor in that he passed for 282 yards against Tulane in the playoffs’ first round game, also scoring two rushing TDs, and CJ Allen is right to be wary of his threat.

After Lane Kiffin departed from Oxford, many thought the Rebels’ offense would regress. Enter Pete Golding with his offensive genius, and the team now ranks 2nd in total offense, notching 498 yards per game. We have seen the QB1 thrive in spread concepts and exploit mismatches with WRs like Harrison Wallace. So, if Kirby Smart overemphasizes stopping the run, Chambliss can pick apart the secondary in the air.

Plus, Chambliss has already shown immense offensive prowess against Georgia in the regular season. The Ole Miss senior accounted for three touchdowns and accumulated a total of 305 yards against UGA’s stout defense. Even UGA’s blue-chip defenders like CJ Allen looked overmatched against him as he showed great instincts both as a runner and passer. Furthermore, Georgia didn’t manage to accumulate a single sack against Ole Miss. That time, though, UGA somehow managed a 45-35 narrow win, but the same can’t be said about the upcoming Sugar Bowl game.

What factors can help Georgia limit Trinidad Chambliss

Georgia already boasts an elite run defense, which ranks 4th nationally. Kirby Smart’s D line is more than capable of stopping mobile QBs and rushing offense. That was the reason ace RB Kewan Lacy was limited to just 31 rushing yards in UGA’s first outing against Ole Miss. Plus, Kirby Smart also managed to contain Chambliss late in the fourth quarter.

The Ole Miss QB1 went 1-for-10 in passing and accumulated a single yard. Georgia quickly adjusted and pulled away 17-0, eventually sealing the game. Moreover, Georgia’s defense has also improved remarkably after its initial season’s regression. Ever since Georgia played Ole Miss, they have held opponents under 10 points in four straight games, starting with Texas. That also included the marquee SEC title game against Alabama.

Also, we have seen Kirby Smart deploying those edge rushers or linebackers to spy on QBs. They limit designed runs and also generate pressure. Additionally, Ole Miss still has some O-line woes, however small, and Kirby Smart can easily limit Trinidad Chambliss. Everything now points to a game where both teams will match each other toe-to-toe. Expect a low-scoring game with UGA emerging to be the winner on December 31st in the playoff quarterfinal.