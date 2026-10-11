Georgia LB Raylen Wilson Caught in Ugly Postgame Incident With Alabama Fan After SEC Showdown

Emotions were running high after Georgia’s SEC win against Alabama. The postgame celebrations for one Georgia player took an ugly turn. Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson was caught in an incident involving a Crimson Tide fan.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The nature of Georgia’s 20-17 win over Alabama riled the home fans, who didn’t like some calls that went against their team. After the final whistle, Georgia players were celebrating in front of the crowd. During those celebrations, one fan leaned over the railing and intentionally shoved Raylen Wilson in the helmet. He even yelled at the linebacker while hitting on his helmet, “Let’s go, boy,” in anger as if he were challenging him.

ADVERTISEMENT

VERY odd moment where an Alabama fan shoved Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson in the helmet after the gameDon’t love seeing stuff like this from fans @WilsonRaylen pic.twitter.com/5WGDd3ZDdz— Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) October 11, 2026

This wasn’t the only thing that fans did. They even threw bottles and other objects at Georgia players; it turned so chaotic that the Bulldogs were advised to put their helmets back on.

The fans weren’t just angry at the players; they were also unhappy with the officials over controversial calls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Late in the fourth quarter, Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring converted a 23-yard field goal for the lead. On the following drive, Alabama marched into Georgia’s half and looked poised to tie the game or take the lead. That’s when one particular pass from Alabama QB Keelon Russell to WR Rico Scott went incomplete.

ADVERTISEMENT

The replays showed that a Georgia player collided with Scott just when he was about to make the catch. The broadcast even signaled a flag on the screen. However, the refs did not call a pass interference, which earned them the ire of the home fans. Even Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer showed his anger.

Russell was sacked on the following play, which pushed Alabama out of the field goal range. As a result, the Tide were forced to punt the ball rather than go for a field goa.

ADVERTISEMENT

This wasn’t the only call by the refs that the Crimson Tide found infuriating. When the score was 17-17, Alabama linebacker QB Reese intercepted a throw by Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton. However, upon review, the refs called it an incomplete pass.

“It’s a horrible feeling to lose any game,” Alabama tight end Marshall Pritchett said. “But to lose a game we definitely feel like we should have won is not heartbreaking because I know this team and what we’re capable of, and we can shake back from this. But it definitely hurts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another major heartbreak that the Alabama fans experienced on the field

Georgia found the weak link in the Alabama defense and exploited it to score points. Georgia’s offense frequently targeted Dijon Lee Jr., who then lost his cool at a critical point in the game. After a second down play, Lee shoved a Georgia player in the helmet, which got him a penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

This penalty gave the Bulldogs an automatic first down. With the first down secured, Georgia simply took a knee on its next three plays and took the win home. The emotions were running so high that even Kalen DeBoer was captured shouting at Lee.

“‘You just cost us the damn game!” Kalen DeBoer was seen saying to Alabama CB Dijon Lee Jr. after the costly personal foul call.

During the post-game conference, DeBoer handled the situation calmly. At the podium, DeBoer kept the focus on his own team rather than blaming the refs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We preach emotional maturity, and I really feel strong that across the board, we had that with our team and would’ve never expected that to happen,” DeBoer said. “You have to give yourself a chance.”