Georgia Legend Celebrates Son’s First College Football Offer as Alma Mater Remains Quiet

Former Georgia LB and two-time consensus All-American, with a legacy at Athens, celebrates his son’s first scholarship. While an offer from his alma mater was expected, an ACC program came ahead, emerging as the first school to make an offer.

North Oconee High School TE & LB and Georgia legend David Pollack’s son, Nicholas Pollack, received his first college offer from Wake Forest on January 29, according to the post on the junior’s X account. David Pollack shared his son’s post, sharing his excitement. At the same time, he sent his son a cryptic message to wait for the best.

“Only one can be first! Proud of my little man. Thankful! The best is yet to come,” wrote David Pollack, resharing his son’s post on X.

Nick is a two-way player who plays both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball for North Oconee in Bogart, Georgia. He’s a tenacious linebacker who also loves to block as a tight end. He’s in his junior year and is a prospect for the 2027 recruiting class. Nick played three games this past year and received one pass for five yards. Nicholas is a multi-sport specialist in his high school, who also plays guard-forward in basketball.

Moments after announcing his first offer, the Cincinnati Bearcats’ tight ends coach, Josh Stepp, extended him an offer after a great conversation on the same day. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder isn’t the only player from North Oconee High School from the 2027 class to receive an offer from both schools on the same day.

Kelvin Millington, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound defensive back and wide receiver prospect, also received an offer from Wake Forest and the Cincinnati Bearcats. It seems like Nick and Kelvin are their go-to targets from North Oconee for their 2027 class. While other schools are offering, David Pollack’s alma mater, Georgia, remains silent in offering the legend’s son, as they’re busy recruiting top-tier talent.

Georgia remains busy recruiting elite 2027 prospects

According to On3 Rivals, Georgia emerges as a top contender when it comes to recruiting five-star and four-star talents across the country in the 2027 recruiting class. The Bulldogs have already landed five commitments in the class and are ranked eighth in the recruiting rankings. Reports reveal that multiple top-20 prospects have Georgia in their top three or four schools.

Among them, the most notable is five-star edge David Jacobs, who committed to Ohio State late in December. While Miami is also pushing hard for the edge, the Georgia legacy he carries makes the Bulldogs a top contender.

On the other hand, four-star safety Kamarui Dorsey, who is now projected to sign with Texas A&M, is the one Georgia has an edge on. He is an in-state talent, and the Bulldogs are still on his list among the top schools. He is expected to make visits to Athens. For offensive tackle prospect Joshua Sam-Epelle, Georgia is reportedly in the driver’s seat, but Miami remains a tough contender, slowing down the commitment decision.