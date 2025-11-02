Georgia Legend Takes Subtle Swipe at Carson Beck to Crown Gunner Stockton

Ever since Carson Beck left Georgia for Miami, there’s been a constant comparison between him and Gunner Stockton. Georgia fans wanted Stockton to prove he is the better player, while Miami fans want Beck to show that Georgia made a big mistake by letting him go. The Hurricanes’ QB had a better start, winning this competition throughout the first half, but recent performances keep the Bulldogs’ QB ahead. Although David Pollack is not a big fan of the Beck-Stockton debate, the Georgia legend enters the chat, comparing a similar play this weekend.

On the latest edition of See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack, the CFB legend discussed a similar game play by two QBs, where Carson Beck’s throw ends in an interception in overtime, resulting in Miami’s loss to SMU by 20-26. On the other hand, Gunner Stockton threw a picture-perfect pass for a touchdown in the opening drive.

“I had the screen on, and I think that this was in, and I don’t do the Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton game,” David Pollack. “But, it was literally right beside each other when this game’s in OT and Gunner throws a red zone touchdown over the middle. And Carson Beck throws a red zone pick over the line to lose the football game. I was like, “holy man”, like that was side by side simultaneous. I don’t like to do that, but it was well there.”

In the game against SMU, when the points were tied 20-20, the game went into overtime. Ahmaad Moses intercepted as Carson Beck attempted a pass to Malachi Toney near the end zone on the third and 6 from the 7-yard line. The Mustangs only needed a field goal for the win; their RB T.J. Harden rushed for a one-yard touchdown to win the game by 26-20. Following the Miami game, Georgia faced the Florida Gators, where Gunner Stockton, in the opening drive, showcased his skills.

On the second and 7, the QB passed the ball to D.Bell inside the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown, for a 7-0 lead. Comparing similar plays, Pollack hints that Stockton is a better player than Carson Beck. Although one play can’t decide a winner, it was not Beck’s only mistake against SMU.

Every time Miami’s QB was intercepted, it turned costly for their side. In the second quarter, with Miami up 7–0, Beck was picked off by safety Ahmaad Moses at the Hurricanes’ 28-yard line. This made SMU’s Kevin Jennings find Yamir Knight for a touchdown to tie the game 7-7, in the very next play. Canes quarterback Carson Beck threw for 274 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but it was two huge mistakes that ultimately favored the Mustangs.

Carson Beck on the Loss against SMU

After a tough loss to SMU in their first game outside Florida, Carson Beck faced the reports. He claimed that he executed the play, which was called. “They (SMU) ran the same [defense] the whole time. I just executed the play that’s called,” Beck said. “If I’m given the opportunity to, if I see something, change something, then I will. But, again, I just execute the play that’s called.” At the same time, he also credited SMU’s defense for its solid efforts.

“Yeah, I mean, he made a good play. They had good coverage for our play. Everyone’s inside leverage, man, corners are outside, you know, trying to press everything out. We have all in breaking routes, which, again they they got us and they made a great play on the ball. So props to them.” Although a loss is a loss for the Hurricanes, this is something that they have to worry about.

With this loss, Miami is 6-2, and they can no longer make any mistakes in the remaining matches to enter the playoffs. This could have serious consequences when the first CFP rankings are released this week, on November 4.