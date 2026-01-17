Georgia Legend Makes Stance on Kirby Smart’s Former 5-Star QB Very Clear After Oregon Move

Oregon’s QB picture just flipped in its head. Five-star Dylan Raiola made a comeback, and then Dante Moore stunned everyone by returning for 2026 in a matter of 48 hours. Now Raiola’s future is murky, and if you believe experts like Georgia’s legend Aaron Murray, tough decisions might be looming at Eugene.

“(Dante Moore) He’s going to have to wait a season to get on the field,” Zach Gelb starts, to which Aaron Murray adds, “or Raiola just decides to transfer again because he can’t stay loyal to anywhere. So I’m still waiting for some Twitter report that he’s, oh no, Raiola is going back to Nebraska or going here or there. The inability to commit is just, I don’t think, good for these kids long term when it comes to their development and getting ready for the next level, just bouncing around, and obviously, just not having a home.”

Even before Dante Moore’s announcement, reports suggested that Raiola’s camp was comfortable with him sitting behind Moore for an entire season. But with Moore’s announcement, that situation has turned into a reality. Will Dylan Raiola pull back from his commitment?

For NFL player-turned-analyst Aaron Murray’s skepticism on Raiola goes, it isn’t just noise; it’s based on a history of volatility. Raiola’s journey has been anything but linear.

His commitment history remained volatile over the stretch of his high school career. In May 2022, he pledged to the Buckeyes, but decommitted nearly 7 months later. Exactly a year later, he committed to the Georgia Bulldogs under Kirby Smart; however, he then flipped again to the Nebraska Cornhuskers just days before the early signing day. A deja vu situation that Smart also faced with Class of 2026 QB Jared Curtis, who flipped to Vanderbilt last December.

For Raiola, his dad’s legacy at Lincoln also added a factor. But CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer reported that the 6’3, 230-pound signal caller considered the portal. A move eventually put on hold after Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule went heavy in the transfer portal and got chess pieces for Raiola.

His 2024 season went impressively, but a broken fibula ended his 2025 campaign, and he transferred to Oregon this week. Rhule never wanted Raiola to walk out of Lincoln, but the Cornhuskers’ 2025 trajectory may have contributed to that factor.

All the aforementioned transfer history does not include him changing four high schools before coming to Lincoln. As Murray and other analysts have pointed out, his history suggests plenty of indecisiveness. As the former Georgia legend put it, “They just look for the immediate future. So it’s a little bit sad that they’re not able to look ahead.”

However, it may not be so. Indeed, Raiola’s history suggests otherwise, but his Oregon move may point towards a calculated NFL move.

Dylan Raiola’s potential move to the NFL

There is a prevailing perception that Dante Moore’s return may have jeopardized his plans, given that he has remained a starter for the past two years. But as On3’s Ari Wasserman believes, it’s a highly calculated long-term move that will eventually yield better results for him.

Even Dante Moore sat out an entire season despite being a breakout freshman star at UCLA. During that one year, he worked on his development, ultimately projected as the No.2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. despite being a redshirt sophomore.

“Raiola may have viewed Oregon as the golden opportunity. Go to Eugene, fully heal from the broken leg, sit a year behind an established starter, and wait until 2027,” On3’s Ari Wasserman writes. ” Play well for one year with what will assuredly be an impressive supporting cast, then head to the NFL.”

Although there’s no guarantee that Raiola will become a top draft prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft, it’s worth a shot. Dante Moore’s patience paid off. Now, following in his footsteps, Moore may be willing to sit as a backup in the 2026 season under Dan Lanning’s watchful eyes.