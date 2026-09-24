Georgia Legend Raises Major Concern for Kirby Smart’s Program Against Struggling SEC Opponent

Georgia has had a rather attention-free start to the 2026 campaign. Sitting at No. 2 in the AP Poll, the Bulldogs didn’t have to break a sweat against Tennessee State, Arkansas, and Western Kentucky. In Week 4, they face a struggling Oklahoma team, whose season went for a toss against Michigan in Ann Arbor. However, according to Georgia alum David Pollack, Kirby Smart’s team would be wrong to take the Sooners lightly.

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“I don’t need to learn anything about Oklahoma’s defense,” Pollack said during the See Ball Get Ball show on September 24. “I’m fully confident in what they are. I’d say I need to learn a little bit about Georgia’s offense. This is going to be a show-me week.”

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“And I think David Stone’s injury could be very significant for them. He got hurt in practice this week. He’s one of the best interior tackles in the whole country. And then obviously their offensive tackle, their left tackle, I don’t think is going to play either. That is two big injuries for them.”

Oklahoma’s Davis Stone has been one of the best interior defenders in college football, and losing him, along with starting left tackle Michael Fasusi, creates concerns for the Sooners on both sides of the ball.

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The bigger question is whether Stockton can take advantage of Oklahoma’s heavy-man coverage. Pollack believes that coverage has often helped Stockton by giving him clear reads, but the Sooners could present a different challenge with how they defend Georgia’s offense. It will also be interesting to see how the Bulldogs utilize their tight ends against Oklahoma’s defense.

“If you watch Georgia last week too, I think you probably have a little bit of apprehension about protecting your quarterback when they had to protect their quarterback a couple of times,” Pollack said. “Well, Oklahoma can do that. They can absolutely rush the passer. So those are interesting things to watch.”

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On the injury front, Georgia is struggling to keep its primary playmakers healthy. Running back Nate Frazier left the Week 3 game against Arkansas with a rib issues after accumulating 75 yards. He is currently listed as questionable. However, Kirby Smart expects him to play. Dante Dowdell has also been managing upper-body injuries.

But there is still depth in the RB room with Chauncey Bowens, Dwight Phillips, and Bo Walker. Among the wide receivers, Isiah Canion sustained a leg injury against Arkansas. Even Thomas Blackshear has been hampered by a wrist injury; he returned for the Arkansas game.

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Oklahoma’s offense is a different story altogether. John Mateer was supposed to take the next step this season. However, his campaign so far has been disappointing. And it’s not just the Michigan game.

The Oklahoma offense even struggled against New Mexico in the 14-6 win. Mateer completed 19 of his 25 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. However, he also threw two interceptions. The issues are the same as last year. The Sooners don’t have a run game. New Mexico held them to just 61 rushing yards on 30 carries. Georgia will present a more formidable challenge.

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David Pollack warns Georgia Fans not to expect an easy game against Oklahoma

Pollack knows his take on Georgia-Oklahoma goes against what most people are expecting this weekend, especially when it comes to the Sooners’ defense. He believes Oklahoma’s defense and Georgia’s offensive line could make Saturday’s game much more interesting than expected.

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“I think people that look at numbers, and I think people that watch tape that don’t necessarily study it the way coaches study it, I think they’re going to be surprised,” Pollack said. “I think this is going to be a lot closer game.”

Georgia enters the weekend having won 51 straight games against unranked opponents, and Oklahoma currently sits outside the AP poll. Though history is on the Bulldogs’ side, Pollack’s take is more about the injury concerns surrounding Georgia’s offensive line, which could make for a less comfortable game for Kirby Smart.