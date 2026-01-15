Georgia Loses Tenth Defensive Piece to Transfer Portal after Kirby Smart Lands SEC Starter

The transfer portal gives, but it also takes away. With just two days left before the window closes on January 16, Georgia’s offseason roster math continues to shift in real time. Kirby Smart has been aggressive, particularly in the secondary. But that push came with a cost, and it surfaced late Tuesday night.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“NEW: Georgia CB Dominick Kelly has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports,” Transfer Portal wrote on X on January 14.

Freshman cornerback Dominick Kelly’s move marks Georgia’s 14th portal departure of the offseason and the 10th on the defensive side of the ball. The Bulldogs had just landed a proven SEC defensive back.

ADVERTISEMENT

That action caused one of their younger developmental stages to be released. Dominic Kelly’s departure stings because of what he was projected to become. A member of Kirby Smart’s 2025 recruiting class, he reclassified out of IMG Academy to arrive at Georgia a year early. At 6’1, 190 pounds, he fit the prototype the Bulldogs prefer at corner.



This past season, he appeared in eight games, mostly in reserve duty, recording three tackles and three pass breakups. The box score was modest, but the staff viewed the season as a foundation year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision comes as Georgia continues to recalibrate after its CFP quarterfinal loss to Ole Miss on New Year’s Day. That defeat sharpened the focus on roster depth, experience, and immediate reliability in the secondary. Dominic Kelly was part of the long-term solution, while the portal additions are clearly about the short-term fix.

Dominic Kelly arrived in Athens as a 4-star prospect, ranked No. 385 nationally in the On3 Consensus, the No. 39 CB in the class, and the No. 51 player from Florida. He switched from USC to Georgia in July 2024, having built strong relationships with Donte Williams and Travaris Robinson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Notre Dame, Florida State, and Tennessee were also heavily involved, but Kirby Smart’s staff won that battle late. It didn’t keep him long. At Sugar Bowl Media Day, Dominic Kelly spoke candidly about the mental adjustment required at CB, particularly as a young player learning on the go.

“No matter what you do, you’ve got to kind of stay level-headed,” Kelly spoke candidly. “That’s the only way you’re going to really be successful at this position. You can make a play, but just as fast as you can be celebrating, you can be scolded. So, I think that’s really valuable that I’ve been able to experience that.”

It was a telling quote then. In hindsight, it reads like a player acutely aware of how narrow the margin for patience can be.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dominic Kelly is now the third Georgia CB to enter the portal this offseason, joining Ondre Evans (NC State) and Daniel Harris (uncommitted). The Bulldogs are also losing safeties Adrian Maddox (Kansas State), Joenel Aguero (Ole Miss), and Jaden Harris (Kansas).

The other departing defensive players include DL Jordan Thomas (South Carolina), outside LBs Kris Jones (Boston College), and Elo Modozie.

In total, 14 Georgia players have transferred out via the transfer portal, while seven newcomers have arrived. The Dawgs’ transfer class currently ranks No. 28 nationally, per 247Sports. The Bulldogs will bring back Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones, both of whom logged significant snaps and are expected to start in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dominic Kelly’s path to meaningful playing time was narrowing. Adding portal additions and returning veterans further shortens the runway.

For a young corner who reclassified to get on the field sooner, waiting another year was likely not appealing. That brings the story to the other side of the ledger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirby Smart reloads the secondary with SEC experience

Georgia made a significant addition Tuesday morning with the commitment of former Oklahoma CB Gentry Williams, first reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He is a multi-year contributor who brings immediate experience to a room that needed it. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Gentry Williams spent four seasons in Norman and had his best year in 2023, starting 10 games while totaling 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, and three interceptions during the Sooners’ final Big 12 season.

Injuries limited his impact over the last two campaigns, but the staff clearly believes his tape, instincts, and SEC readiness outweigh the medical concerns. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 100 snaps in 2025, allowing six catches on 11 targets for 55 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gentry Williams joins a Georgia secondary that ranked sixth in the SEC in pass defense efficiency this season, but one that lacked consistency against top-tier passing attacks. He becomes Kirby Smart’s seventh portal addition and the second CB to commit, alongside former USC corner Braylon Conley, who has three years left to play.

This is the portal era distilled. Georgia got an experienced SEC-ready starter and lost a promising freshman. Kirby Smart is targeting specific gaps and filling them with players who have played meaningful snaps. That approach will not stop departures like Dominic Kelly’s.

It may, however, prevent nights like New Year’s Day from happening again.