Georgia News: Injury Opens Door for Freshman to Take Key Role After Mike Bobo Reveals Big Intentions

What’s the one thing that’s holding back one of the most feared programs in America? Slow starts. Georgia OC Mike Bobo didn’t mince words when he said, “We always talk about starting fast at the beginning of each half. And a lot of times you go through it. Some of it was execution issues, and sometimes, to be quite frankly, it was a little bit of being conservative in situations.” The Bulldogs played it safe early, and defenses pounced. And the run game was more sputter than steamroller. But there’s been some changes this offseason.

Senior RB Josh McCray joined Kirby Smart‘s squad as the expected bulldozer in Georgia’s backfield. The Illinois transfer arrived in April with 609 yards and ten TDs in 2024 but this camp, he’s been reduced to watching drills instead of breaking tackles. As Jake Reuse said in a new episode on Georgia Bulldogs Football on DawgHQ on August 7, “They went out and got a guy like Josh McCrae. It’s interesting they mentioned that he is recovering from an illness.” Kirby Smart told reporters on Wednesday, “He was a little sick under the weather… he’s been dealing with some sickness stuff.” But he dare not stay away for long because as Reuse added, “Somebody on the board said this kind of open things up for Bo Walker a little bit, get him a few more extra reps while the guy from Illinois, the transfer, is sidelined. It can’t hurt his chances.” Because in Athens, lost time means lost carries.

via Imago

Bo Walker might not have been the most hyped name in Georgia’s recruiting class, but ask anyone who saw spring football, he’s different. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach called him “under the radar,” but his high school tape with over 2,000 rushing yards as a junior was more like a warning label. He’s a 5’9, 210-pounder with wheels in his legs. And now, with McCray limited, he’s got a chance to crash Georgia’s depth chart party early.

Bo Walker’s path here was anything but straight. His transfer to Stockbridge in 2024 fell through thanks to GHSA red tape, sending him to Rabun Gap, where he made his debut in the Superdome, a venue he’d later stand on as a spectator in the Sugar Bowl. Coaches who know him, like Cedar Grove’s Durand Hannah, are convinced the kid’s built for SEC Saturdays and NFL Sundays. “I can see him dominating the SEC and definitely making a name for himself,” he said. This is a guy who wants to take carries now. And history says Georgia loves an injury-turned-opportunity storyline.

Mike Bobo is serious about Georgia’s run game

Despite a weak run game in 2024, Georgia still managed to maul the No. 1 team on the road, hoist an SEC trophy, and reach the CFP. But they lost more games last year than in the previous three seasons combined, and their rushing attack was Kirby Smart’s worst in nearly a decade. That’s the sore spot Mike Bobo’s circling in red ink.

Georgia’s run game needs a spark after averaging just 4.06 yards per carry last year. In first quarters, that number dipped to a teeth-grinding 3.11. The fix, Mike Bobo insists, starts with efficiency, not just stats. A strong ground attack, he says, will fuel the quarterback, protect the defense, and set the tone from the first snap. “I think your identity, everything starts with the run game,” he said. “At any level, you’ve got to be able to run the ball and stop the run. And that’s been an emphasis of ours since we got back from the Sugar Bowl.” And if Josh McCray is going to have nagging concerns, the room is filled with potential starters.

Rusty Mansell framed it best saying, “Georgia’s one of those places where you don’t want to get injured because the guy behind you is damn good.” The cautionary tale is Jacob Eason, who lost his QB job to Jake Fromm after a knee injury in 2017 never to get it back. Fromm took Georgia to an SEC title, a Rose Bowl victory, and the brink of a national championship. If McCray hesitates, Bo Walker might just Fromm him. And the Georgia backfield isn’t exactly a walk-in. Nate Frazier returns as the leading rusher. Roderick Robinson’s back from injury. Redshirt freshmen Dwight Phillips and Chauncey Bowens are lurking. But history’s clear, when someone goes down at Georgia, the next man could run away with the job. Bo Walker might be the unexpected spark that proves him right on August 30.