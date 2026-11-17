Kirby Smart’s animated sideline reactions often become a talking point whenever Georgia takes the field. But his intense exchanges with players also raise questions about how the Bulldogs respond to their head coach’s demanding approach, especially when cameras capture those moments during a game.

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Georgia running back Nate Frazier has now shared his perspective after cameras caught Smart yelling at him during the Bulldogs’ 42-7 win over Ole Miss. Addressing the incident, Frazier made it clear that he does not focus on the coach’s tone but rather on what he is trying to communicate.

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“It’s a very important thing that I go by, and I feel like everybody on the team go by. You have to listen to the message, not the tone,” Frazier told the reporters, via Dawg Nation’s On The Beat. “If Coach Smart is not saying something to me or saying something to a team, a player, or a person, like if somebody’s not saying something to you, that mean they don’t care. It’s nothing personal. He does this to everybody. This man been the same way since he’s been a head coach here.”

He further explained his perspective on Smart’s coaching approach, adding, “It’s not that big of a deal. You getting coached, you came to Georgia to get coached… He’s trying to coach me. He’s trying to make me a better player.”

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The exchange took place during Georgia’s November 7 road game against Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Although the Bulldogs controlled the contest throughout, Smart was visibly frustrated with Frazier after a first-down run.

Television footage showed the head coach animatedly addressing the running back, with his reaction drawing attention despite the positive result of the play.

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Smart’s sideline behavior has drawn attention before, with Georgia players previously offering their perspective on his demanding approach.

In October 2025, running back Cash Jones discussed Smart’s intensity after a similar incident during the Bulldogs’ win over Auburn. Jones acknowledged the coach’s emotional approach, saying, “He gets a little intense sometimes, but he does a good job of keeping his composure.”

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The moment came during a dominant performance by Georgia’s offense. Frazier had already made an impact with a 46-yard run on the Bulldogs’ opening offensive play, immediately putting pressure on the Ole Miss defense. Georgia built a 28-0 lead by halftime and eventually secured a 42-7 victory.

Frazier finished the game with 16 carries for 107 rushing yards, averaging 6.7 yards per attempt. His performance made him one of the leading contributors in Georgia’s ground attack, even as Smart continued to demand better decisions from him during individual plays.

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Smart’s postgame comments provided further context for the sideline exchange, as the head coach acknowledged that he was unhappy with one of Frazier’s decisions but did not allow that moment to overshadow the running back’s overall performance.

“He just made a poor decision, but he played well. I’m happy for him. I’m fired up at a lot of players, so he’s not getting any partiality,” Smart said after the Ole Miss victory.

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Frazier’s comments also carry weight because he has an established role in Georgia’s offense. According to his season numbers entering his November 16 discussion, he had recorded 476 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns while averaging 6.18 yards per carry.

He was Georgia’s second-leading rusher behind Dwight Phillips Jr., showing that he remains an important part of the Bulldogs’ backfield rotation.

The running back also made it clear that players must be willing to accept criticism if they want to improve.

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During his media availability, he explained that Smart’s approach is not personal and applies to everyone on the roster. Frazier added, “If you’re playing this game being soft and you don’t want to be coached then just don’t play the game.”

His response reflects his willingness to accept the demands that come with playing under Smart rather than expecting the coach to change his communication style.

With Frazier backing Smart’s approach, can Georgia carry that accountability into its upcoming South Carolina matchup and maintain its standards for the rest of the season?