Georgia Shortlists 4 Rival Coaches After Chidera Uzo-Diribe Leaves for NFL – Report

Georgia didn’t waste time once Chidera Uzo-Diribe packed for Dallas. New reports have surfaced claiming that Kirby Smart is in the hunt for pass rush specialists, and apparently, there are four potential candidates for the role, hailing from rival programs.

According to a DawgsCentral report on February 7, Georgia has already zeroed in on four candidates. Baylor OLB coach Carson Hall, Auburn OLB coach Coleman Hutzler, Alabama OLB coach Christian Robinson, and Kentucky DE/OLB coach Tony Washington Jr. have all either interviewed or contacted the program for the opening. These are rival staff with SEC familiarity, different resumes, but one thing in common is that they all develop elite edge rushers who pressure QBs.

While Carson Hall could fit in perfectly with Georgia’s desire for continuity, without playing it safe. Coleman Hutzler is the opposite. He brings a different flavor as a proven defensive problem-solving expert in the SEC. Auburn hired him in December 2025, and his resume shows he’s been solving defensive problems for two decades, with ten years in the SEC. He spent the last two seasons as Mississippi State’s DC. Last season, his unit ranked third in the league with 12 interceptions. Before that, he was at Alabama from 2022-23 where his defenses ranked top-25 nationally in sacks and tackles for loss both seasons. Will Anderson Jr. swept the Nagurski, Bednarik, Lombardi, and Lott IMPACT awards under him.

Kirby Smart isn’t guessing with Christian Robinson, who has been coaching OLBs at Alabama since 2024. He’s a former Bulldog from 2009 to 2012 who recorded 159 tackles and 4 ½ TFLs. He has SEC recruiting ties everywhere, with stops at Baylor, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State. His background, style, and ability to recruit in the trenches aren’t unfamiliar to Georgia.

The last candidate, Tony Washington Jr., alongside Ryan Day, helped the Buckeyes oversee the development of Arvell Reese, an All-American and future top-10 NFL Draft pick. And to understand why Kirby Smart is being this deliberate, you have to look at what Chidera Uzo-Diribe left behind.

Kirby Smart has things under control

Chidera Uzo-Diribe was heading into his fifth season at Georgia before the Cowboys came calling. He took over after Dan Lanning left for Oregon following the 2021 season, and during his tenure, the Bulldogs produced three first-round EDGE selections. Nolan Smith went in the first round in 2023, Robert Beal followed in the sixth, and in 2025, Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams were both first-round picks. They’re both not traditional OLBs, but both benefited from the coach’s leadership.

Whoever comes will just ease in, as Georgia isn’t empty of talent. Kirby Smart returns 5-star Isaiah Gibson, the No. 1 EDGE in the 2025 class. Chase Linton and Darren Ikinnagbon were both top-100 prospects and top-10 EDGE recruits. The Bulldogs also beat Alabama for top-25 EDGE Khamari Brooks in the 2026 class. There are also Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson, so this is a loaded room. But talent alone didn’t translate to disruption last season.

Georgia has most of its front seven back, so improvement is expected. Still, Kirby Smart knows expectation isn’t enough. This hire has one job, and that’s to make QBs suffer under pressure. Because the goal is a dominant defense.