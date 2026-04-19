Georgia Starter Breaks Silence on Kirby Smart’s Key Unit Amid Spring Injury Concerns

For most programs, losing two starting cornerbacks before a major scrimmage spells disaster. For the Georgia Bulldogs, it was just an opportunity. Rather than express concern, safety KJ Bolden was vocal about his confidence in the unit’s depth.

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“I feel like our depth is great,” KJ Bolden said to the media after the G-Day spring game on Saturday. “And that’s what you got to have to be a great team. You can’t just rely on your ones and twos; you got to have threes and fours that are as good as the ones and twos. So, I feel like this team has great depth. We got everybody who can play a lot of winning football right now. And that’s really great.”

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At the spring game in Sanford Stadium, starting cornerbacks Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones were key absences due to injuries. Robinson suffered a high ankle sprain during spring practice on Tuesday. According to reports, the star cornerback could undergo tightrope surgery on his ankle, which would keep him out for a while.

Coach Kirby Smart gave an update on Jones’ injury after the spring game: “Demello played all through spring. He had a pull last week going up for a ball. Had a soft tissue injury—hamstring,” he said. “Raylen had a knee during spring that bothered him, and we shut him down.”

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However, Oklahoma transfer Gentry Williams and USC transfer Braylon Conley stepped up in their place, putting on impressive displays to earn Bolden’s commendation.

The Bulldogs’ confidence is well-placed, with Oklahoma transfer Gentry Williams bringing 47 tackles and four interceptions from his time with the Sooners, while former USC Trojan Braylon Conley adds valuable experience after appearing in 10 games as a redshirt freshman.

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The G-Day spring game featured two teams: the Red team and the Black squad, with the Red team winning 27-17 after a 17-0 lead. The Red team had players from the first-team offense and backups, while the Black squad featured players from the first-team defense and primary backups. The Red’s offense had 385 yards overall and 129 rushing yards, while the Black team had 315 yards and 64 rushing yards.

One key returnee was quarterback Gunner Stockton, who is returning from a knee injury. In the game, he threw for 76 yards and a touchdown and completed 7 of 12 passes. His touchdown pass was caught by Jaden Reddell, who had an amazing game and was showered with praise after the game.

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Jaden Reddell in the G-Day Spring game

Tight end Jaden Reddell was one of the most outstanding performers at the spring game. He had three receptions, 38 receiving yards, and one touchdown. And beyond the game, he has been one of the team’s top performers during spring practice and did not go unnoticed by Kirby Smart.

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“He had a really good spring,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I would say he was probably one of the most explosive, most improved players. He played twitchy, he played fast. He played with a chip on his shoulder, and we had not seen that before out of him.”

KJ Bolden also commended him for being “explosive.” “He’s just doing things the right way, and I’m proud of Jaden. He has been really grinding. And just, you can tell he’s hungry for something. And the coaches see it, I think everybody sees it.”