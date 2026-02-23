Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Announce New Non-ACC Opponent Alongside Major Spring Game Update

NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Florida State At Clemson Nov 08 November 8, 2025: Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney watches his team during warm ups before the NCAA Football matchup against the Florida State Seminoles at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Â Scott Kinser/Cal Media Clemson Sc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_160.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree440152

Instead of going to a straight nine-game schedule for its members like the SEC and the Big 10, the ACC has opted for a “Bridge” schedule. That means that every year, a few teams will play eight conference games. In 2027, Clemson is one of those teams, and the Tigers have filled their extra non-conference slot.

Dabo Swinney’s team will go against the Sun Belt’s Georgia State on November 6, 2027. This will be only the second meeting between the two programs. Clemson won the first matchup 28-0 at home on November 22, 2014.

The Panthers join a schedule that already includes home games against Notre Dame and Wofford, as well as a road matchup at South Carolina. In comparison, Clemson’s 2026 non-conference schedule features four games: a road trip to LSU and home games against Georgia Southern, Charleston Southern, and South Carolina.

The November date for the Georgia State is an interesting choice by the Tigers. This is not dissimilar to what other top schools do when scheduling games against non-conference teams. In between tough conference games, the programs plan a ‘breather’ or a ‘tune-up’ game. For instance, Clemson’s matchup against Charleston Southern is on October 17 next season. That is after a bye week following a home game against Miami.

Clemson’s non-conference schedule usually includes South Carolina, a Group of Five opponent, an in-state FCS team, and another Power Four program. Clemson and Notre Dame also agreed in May to meet annually for 12 years, beginning in 2027. Clemson will continue its rivalry with South Carolina as well, even as both the ACC and SEC move toward nine-game conference schedules.

In 2026, 12 ACC teams will play nine conference games, while five teams, including Clemson, will play eight due to existing contracts and scheduling balance. The other four are Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and Boston College.

Since the conference has 17 teams, it’s mathematically impossible for every team to play 9 games. So, there will be an “odd man out” rotation from 2027-2032. Clemson is that team for 2027 and 2028.

Dabo Swinney’s Clemson spring practice dates released

While Clemson is planning for the 2027 season, Dabo Swinney’s team has also released its spring practice schedule for 2026.

Clemson will begin its spring practices on February 25. The Tigers will hold a total of 15 practices, including a scrimmage on March 11 and their annual spring game on March 28 at 1 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium.

Dabo Swinney’s team enters the spring after a difficult 2025 season, finishing 7-6, his worst record since 2010. Clemson missed both the ACC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff, leading to significant changes within the program.

Swinney fired his OC, Garrett Riley, and brought back his former coach, Chad Morris, to call the offense. Even the longtime safeties coach Mickey Conn faced the axe. The program also changed its approach to the portal. The Tigers brought in 10 transfers, the most in their history.