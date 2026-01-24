Georgia Tackle Ditches Kirby Smart to Join College Football Program Earning OL-U Reputation

The transfer portal this year brought significant attrition for the Georgia Bulldogs. UGA’s O-line suffered the biggest hit. The unit lost players like Bo Hughley and KJ Smith. Until last week, some were still waiting for new destinations. That made a return to Athens plausible, but not anymore. Georgia’s last player in the portal from the O-line has finally found a new home.

According to reports, Georgia offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather has finally landed at the 2025 natty runner-up, Miami. The 6-foot-7, 305 lb lineman was a three-star prospect in the 2023 class and was the 38th-ranked offensive tackle in the country. Entering the portal, Jamal was the 853rd overall player and 68th-ranked tackle.

Jamal played high school football at Brunswick High School in Georgia and initially emerged as a PrepStar Magazine four-star prospect. However, major rating agencies, including On3 and 247Sports, graded him to be a 3-star talent with significant room for improvement.

Still, he helped his high school achieve a 10-1 record as a senior. Before that, in his junior season, the Georgia native helped his high school post an 11-1 record. It didn’t long for him to choose his in-state team.

“I had to sleep on it, but at the same time, I knew what I had to do,” Jamal said after committing to Georgia. “I just wasn’t sure whether or not I was making the right move or not. Yet after this morning, I talked to my parents. I talked to [Brunswick head coach Garrett] Grady, and I knew. I knew it, that yeah, this was the right move.”

Coming into Georgia in 2023, Meriweather redshirted his freshman year. Even in the 2024 season, he didn’t see much action. Last season, he appeared in 12 games, but his role was reduced to being a backup OL. His decision to enter the transfer portal was motivated by his desire to earn playing time as a starter in his remaining two seasons of eligibility.

Now entering Miami, finding a starting role won’t be easy, but it seems he is ready for that challenge. It’s notable, too, since the player also took a visit to Texas on Friday.

Predicting Meriweather’s role in Miami’s O-line

Miami’s O-line includes left tackle Samson Okunlola and right tackle Jackson Cantwell. Behind them would be Juan Minaya at right tackle and Demetrius Campbell at left tackle. Despite the projected depth, Meriweather is touted to start at left guard with Max Buchanan serving as his deputy.

“Jamal Meriweather was a backup at Georgia for three years but has a lot of potential as a starter if needed …,” Rivals’ Matt Shodel wrote. However, Shodel remained cautious about Meriweather at Miami and said, “There is a lot of inexperience with Meriweather” and the second teamers. Despite the verdict, since Meriweather played six games as a guard this season and logged 56 reps, expect him to find his footing at Miami sooner than expected.

Meriweather joins Mario Cristobal’s camp to bolster his NFL draft chances. Miami’s O-line was the best in the country in 2024, with players like Francis Mauigoa earning All-ACC honors. The same dominance continued in 2025, and Mauigoa is now projected to be a top NFL draft pick. Other players, like Anez Cooper, are also trending in the same direction. As for Georgia?

Georgia linemen like KJ Smith, who went to Georgia State, and Nyier Daniel, owing to his arrest and suspension, weren’t in Kirby Smart’s plans. However, the team has still lost offensive guard Micah Morris to the NFL, along with tackle Monroe Freeling. Meriweather, in Freeling’s absence, was looking to be a replacement. But since Georgia hasn’t added any offensive tackles from the portal, it remains to be seen how the position shapes up.