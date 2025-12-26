Pop-Tart Bowl: Brent Key Gives Concerning Injury Update While Kalani Sitake Brings Positive News

With bowl season fast approaching, injury concerns are keeping head coaches up at night, and Georgia Tech’s Brent Key is feeling the pressure. The Yellow Jackets are dealing with a wave of troubling health updates that could significantly impact their matchup against BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

“Georgia Tech injuries updates from Brent Key: Clayton Powell-Lee is out (ankle), Brayden Manley is out (surgery on his shoulder), Chad Alexander (scar tissue clearing- doubtful), Savion Riley (hamstring), and Isiah Canion (undisclosed),” Georgia Tech reporter Kelly Quinlan posted on X.

Georgia Tech enters the game shorthanded, with several key players ruled out or limited, creating real challenges on both sides of the ball. On the other end, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has far less to worry about. The Cougars come in healthy and confident, with no opt-outs announced for the bowl game.