brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Pop-Tart Bowl: Brent Key Gives Concerning Injury Update While Kalani Sitake Brings Positive News

BySoham Ghosh

Dec 26, 2025 | 10:07 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Pop-Tart Bowl: Brent Key Gives Concerning Injury Update While Kalani Sitake Brings Positive News

BySoham Ghosh

Dec 26, 2025 | 10:07 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

With bowl season fast approaching, injury concerns are keeping head coaches up at night, and Georgia Tech’s Brent Key is feeling the pressure. The Yellow Jackets are dealing with a wave of troubling health updates that could significantly impact their matchup against BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Georgia Tech injuries updates from Brent Key: Clayton Powell-Lee is out (ankle), Brayden Manley is out (surgery on his shoulder), Chad Alexander (scar tissue clearing- doubtful), Savion Riley (hamstring), and Isiah Canion (undisclosed),” Georgia Tech reporter Kelly Quinlan posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia Tech enters the game shorthanded, with several key players ruled out or limited, creating real challenges on both sides of the ball. On the other end, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has far less to worry about. The Cougars come in healthy and confident, with no opt-outs announced for the bowl game.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved