Georgia Tech Joins Race for 2000-Yard Transfer Portal QB to Replace Haynes King

Replacing a quarterback who accounted for over 3,300 yards of total offense is a monumental task. For Brent Key, the transfer portal has become a critical battleground. While multiple programs are vying for a battle-tested SEC quarterback, reports suggest Georgia Tech has a distinct advantage in the race to land the potential replacement for Haynes King

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Missouri’s transfer QB Beau Pribula is likely to choose Georgia Tech, despite recent visits to Virginia Tech and Nebraska. The redshirt junior has a collegiate career total of 2,365 passing yards for 20 touchdowns over three seasons.

Pribula transferred to Missouri last cycle after spending three years at Penn State, where he served as a backup to Drew Allar. Most of his production came with the Missouri Tigers, where he competed with redshirt junior Sam Horn for the starting job and played 10 games this season.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pounder posted an impressive start for Missouri, leading the program to a 5-0 record. He passed for 283 yards for two touchdowns and 65 yards on the ground for two touchdowns in his first career start. In the next game, he threw the ball for 334 yards for three touchdowns for a 42-31 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

However, he had some injury concerns and passing troubles that kept his passing performance under 200 yards per game. He even reached his career low this season against Arkansas, where Pribula completed 4 of 7 for 25 yards, which led to Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz criticizing his passing game, “Playing left-handed.”

Pribula finished the season, completing 182 of 270 passes with a 67.41% completion rate. Pribula’s final stat line of 1,941 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions tells the story of an inconsistent season, where flashes of brilliance were often undermined by struggles with turnovers. He also ran the ball 95 times for 297 yards and six touchdowns, but he had five fumbles.

It is a good sign that the Yellow Jackets are drawing interest from a quarterback of his caliber. However, it remains to be seen how well he fits as a replacement for Haynes King.

Beau Pribula as Haynes King’s replacement for Georgia Tech

Beau Pribula brings hands-on experience, having proven his ability to play at a high level. Though his nine interceptions this past year look concerning, Georgia Tech is known for developing quarterbacks. They could help them cut down turnovers under QB coach Chris Weinke.

Pribula is known to be a reliable QB in the short areas of the field, with an 81.0 grade. However, the Yellow Jackets may need to work on their quarterbacks’ deep passing to find the receivers down the field.

At the same time, the Missouri transfer quarterback is currently valued at nearly $2 million and has only one year of eligibility left. That is not necessarily a bad thing, especially when you’re replacing a quarterback with a proven record like Haynes King (who exhausted his eligibility). Pribula can come in and start at the position while also serving as a mentor in a QB room full of inexperienced players.

Beau Pribula is the 117th overall prospect in the transfer portal and is the 15th-best quarterback. Landing a commitment from the QB could be a valuable addition to the Yellow Jackets. It is not fully guaranteed that he’ll commit to the program, but the signs are heading in that direction.