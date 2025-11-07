Georgia Tech to Make Major Brent Key Decision Amid Exit Rumors – Report

Just like every successful head coach right now, Georgia Tech’s Brent Key has been watching his name thrown into college football’s top coach search carousel. Penn State, Florida, and LSU are Power 4 programs, with significant financial muscle and talent beds. Naturally, the Yellow Jackets are on high alert are ready to take action.

For obvious reasons, Georgia Tech does not want Key to let go. Taking the Yellow Jackets from a 5-7 record to back-to-back 7-6 seasons in two years, Key gave new hope to the fan base. On Friday, the Ramblin Round Up’s Luke Fletcher reported that Georgia Tech is extending Key’s contract and salary, along with further financial investment for his staff. “I can confirm that Coach Brent Key is close to finalizing a contract extension and salary increase with @GeorgiaTechFB , despite interest from @PennStateFball and @AuburnFootball,” he shared on X.

“He is also in talks about current and future staff salaries, as well as investments in the program.” The timing of it is not lost on the program. It’s the first time the Yellowjackets have an eight-win record in the ongoing season since 2016, and Ryan Alpert is holding tight to his head coach. In the following tweet, Fletcher explained the thought process of the decision makers at Georgia Tech for offering an extension to the HC.

“For AD Alpert and the GTAA’s part, they’re more than happy to have the stability and to have an alum coach that is overwhelming loved by donors and fans.” Just in December last year, Brent Key had signed a five-year contract extension until 2029. Though the numbers were not disclosed, according to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, his deal had taken him from $2.9 million pay to the middle rung of the ACC head coach compensation ladder.

According to USA Today’s 2025 compensation survey, for the 2025 season, the HC is set to earn $4,500,000, excluding bonuses. His maximum bonus could go up to $1,375,000. With the latest report by Fletcher, Brent Key is looking at an increased figure. Amid renewed interest by other programs, AD Alper is quick to move. Just like how Indiana and Nebraska secured their head coaches amid exit rumors, Georgia Tech knew its priorities.

Brent Key breaks the silence amid exit rumors

It was in 1997 that Brent Key arrived at Georgia Tech, becoming a part of one of the most successful eras in the program’s history. With 44 starts at right guard, he helped his team achieve four straight bowl appearances over four years — the first since the 1950s. In his junior year, his program reached No. 1 nationally in total offense, and he was a First-Team All-ACC performer as a senior.

Not just that, his coaching career found its roots as a graduate assistant at his alma mater. So, when speculation arose whether Brent Key would leave Georgia Tech, he was quick to answer. “Slice me open and see what colors I bleed.”

After being named interim head coach midway through the 2022 season, Key’s program has soared from that point to today. Boasting eight wins, the Yellow Jackets rank No.2 in the ACC. “Since I came back here, since I was named the head coach here, outside of the time with my family, every waking second of my life has gone towards building this program, to get to the point that it is right now,” Key said via Jackets Online‘s Kelly Quinlan.

Although last weekend brought a shocker in a 36-48 loss against NC State, the Yellowjackets are No. 17 on the AP Top 25 poll. Already, they are an ACC title contender. Brent Key is staying to make sure his team remains a constant in national conversations. “Not to be in there for two or three weeks, but to be a consistent team, not when you lose one game, have people say the storybook is over. Nah, it’s just the beginning,” the head coach added.

With that, college football can cross Brent Key off its head coach search list.