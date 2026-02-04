Georgia WR Threatens Breaking All-Time NFL Combine Record Held by Xavier Worthy

Xavier Worthy’s 4.21 40-yard dash was thought to be a once-in-a-generation feat. But according to one of draft media’s most tenured voices, that record might not even last two years thanks to a speedster from Georgia. According to Mel Kiper, Georgia’s wide receiver Zachariah Branch could be a tough contender in this year’s NFL draft. He hailed his insane speed, claiming it would threaten to break Worthy’s record, which was set at the 2024 NFL Combine.

“This kid [Zachariah Branch] plays at a different speed. And when Worthy runs 4.21, he’s going to threaten that,” Mel Kiper said on the January 02 episode of ESPN’s First Draft. “He will threaten that because he should be in the 4.2s. So this speed is off the charts, and to me, he’s not just a speed guy; he’s a football player.”

Branch comes from a track background and recorded 4.41 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 10.3 seconds in the 100-meter dash. While he doesn’t have the ideal size, standing 5-foot-10 tall and weighing in around 180 pounds, the WR has the ability to turn a quick pass into a big gain. Kiper argued that he could be a first-round pick, while most analysts project him as a second-round pick. However, after speaking to a few members of the league, he agreed that Branch would be the second-round pick.

“I think if you can get a Zachariah Branch with that kind of speed, that kind of ability with yards after catch, and that kind of ability in the return game in the second round, that would be a nice bargain for me,” Kiper added.

That big-play ability was on full display last season for the Bulldogs, where Zachariah Branch caught 81 passes for 811 yards and six touchdowns, proving he’s more than just a track star. Kiper currently lists him as the No. 24 overall NFL prospect for the Browns in this year’s NFL draft. For Branch, a record-breaking 40-yard dash would confirm his elite returner speed. It would boost his draft stock to first-round levels.

Zachariah Branch is just one piece of a talented Georgia draft class that Kiper highlighted. Two of his Bulldogs teammates also landed in the first-round of his initial mock draft.

Georgia players in Mel Kiper’s mock NFL draft

Three Georgia players were featured in Mel Kiper’s first mock NFL draft: Zachariah Branch, CJ Allen, and Monroe Freeling. While Branch’s speed is turning heads, he’s not the only Bulldog Kiper has his eye on. In fact, he ranks linebacker Allen even higher.

CJ Allen hauled in 97 tackles this past season for Georgia and also chipped in with his pass rushing and coverage. He is the third-highest-ranked inside linebacker in the NFL draft. According to Kiper, Allen could be a step up for the Panthers’ defense, since the team has a ‘looming void in the middle’ and Allen is known as a ‘read-and-react player.

On the other hand, the Bulldogs’ OT, Monroe Freeling, is ranked 29th overall prospect on his list and is projected for the Rams. The 6-foot-7, 315-pound left tackle had 18 starts for Georgia and was a key player in picking up stunts, blitzes, and inside rushes. Kiper believes that he could solidify the Rams’ offensive line. However, he’s unsure whether he would be heading to the Rams, as Matthew Stafford’s status for next season remains unknown.