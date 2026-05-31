Georgia’s Kirby Smart Makes Last-Minute Roster Change to Help Gunner Stockton

The Georgia Bulldogs’ 2026 recruiting class just got better, long after many thought they were done with business. Wide receiver Tre Shields has joined the Bulldogs as another late signing in the class. With him, Kirby Smart has added to the roster a player who will be very helpful to QB Gunner Stockton in the 2026 season.

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Kirby Smart has added in-state wide receiver Tre Shields from Flowery Branch. His signing comes as the second late addition to Kirby Smart’s 2026 class, coming after the commencement of spring practice. Per AccessNorthga.com, the newly signed prospect signed with the Bulldogs during his official visit on Friday and will report to Athens on Monday.

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Shields was headed to junior college before his impressive academic efforts changed his fate. It was not until he finished his courses last week that the prospect became academically eligible to play Division I football. Before then, he was prepared to play football for Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

Shields, from Flowery Branch High School, Georgia, received a scholarship offer from the UGA on May 21, a while after the South Florida Bulls had offered him. Per Yahoo Sports, his offers were confirmed by his high school head coach, Michael Perry.

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“Basically, every college that came to visit us loved him,” Perry told AccessNorthga.com. “South Florida offered him, then Georgia jumped in, and Georgia got him.”

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Per The Gainesville Times, Shields had only his senior year in high school to prove to college programs that he was good enough to be a part of their rosters, as he did not play football in his sophomore and junior years. And when he eventually did, he showed up and showed out.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder led the Falcons in all three categories: catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He finished the 2025 season with 54 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. The DawgNation describes him “as a physical outside receiver who can play the ‘X’ position and uses his athleticism honed from his basketball days to go up and win contested catches.”

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Indeed, Shields’ abilities would help Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockton, who is coming off his first year as QB1. In 2025, he threw for 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns, and five interceptions, with a 69.4% pass completion rate. His performance was reinforced by the help of Zachariah Branch, Noah Thomas, and Dillon Bell, who have all left the Bulldogs for the NFL.

Shields joins a stacked wide receiver room in the 2026 class, alongside returning Bulldogs CJ Wiley and Talyn Taylor. Stockton is widely expected to enter the 2027 NFL Draft. As such, he will need competent wide receivers to help raise his draft stock. Already, Shields seems like one of them.

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In the Falcons’ 44-27 playoff loss to Ware County, he had 10 receptions for 203 yards and one touchdown. Three other games in which he had more than 100 receiving yards were against East Forsyth (131 yards), Eastside (153 yards), and Walnut Grove (171 yards).

With the addition of Shields, the Bulldogs’ 2026 class now has four wide receivers and over 30 total additions. His signing comes after that of unranked Roswell High School running back Nick Peal.

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Georgia Bulldogs’ first late commitment

About a month ago, the Bulldogs announced their first late commitment of the 2026 class—with no idea a second one was coming. Running back Nick Peal, who is the half-brother of former Georgia and current Syracuse cornerback Chris Peal, committed to the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-0, 210-pound Peal rushed for 1,395 yards and 19 touchdowns in his senior season. He also recorded a 4.48-second time in the 40-yard dash and a 41-inch vertical leap. Notwithstanding, Peal had just two offers from Delta State and Gardner-Webb University until the Bulldogs made a subtle full-scholarship offer and won his commitment.

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The Bulldogs fans were not the only ones surprised about his commitment; even Peal himself was surprised, admitting, “if you had told me all of this was going to happen after my last game at Roswell, I would’ve told you that you were crazy.”