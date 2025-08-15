Georgia’s 320lb Beast Takes Big Step for Gunner Stockton as Concerns Mount Over QB Situation

Gunner Stockton, projected to be Georgia’s starting QB this season, is getting both praise and concern as the 2025 campaign approaches. Well, former teammate Stetson Bennett, now with the Los Angeles Rams, is all in on him, saying, “I think Gunner (Stockton) is going to kill it and wish him all the best.” But former Bulldog great Aaron Murray is more cautious, telling UGASports.com that while he hopes Stockton succeeds, his limited experience and questions about “how competitive he is,” especially recalling his appearance against Texas in the SEC Title after Carson Beck’s injury, leave room for doubt. Now, amid the praise and concern, a 320-pound powerhouse is stepping up to give Stockton the support he needs.

With Georgia’s QB depth still a question mark, the margin for error is razor-thin. And analyst Ryan Kerley put Kirby Smart’s orders plainly, stating, “Limiting mistakes, limiting big time mistakes. Kirby said catastrophic mistakes.” So, the Bulldogs can lean on their dominant run game, but in those inevitable 3rd-and-7 moments, Stockton’s inexperience will be tested. As Dean Legge noted, Georgia must “take advantage of what they’ve got,” and Stockton’s legs add juice to the ground attack. Still, the mandate is clear: no catastrophic errors. And here comes Georgia’s offensive tackle, a 320-pound anchor who started nine of the 11 games he played.

On August 14, DawgsHQ’s Jeremy Johnson reported that Earnest Greene has shifted to right tackle for 2025. Interestingly, for Greene, the position change is just part of the job; at Georgia, playing O-line means being ready for anything. Although originally penciled in as the Bulldogs’ left tackle in 2024, his season was knocked off course by injuries, including a shoulder issue that sidelined him for three games. Now healthy, Greene is ready to lock down the right side and bring stability to the trenches. But what’s Greene’s take on the Bulldogs’ O-line for 2025?

“I just feel like we’ve gotten a lot better,” said Greene on Thursday. Then he emphasized the mindset that drives Georgia’s line. “I just feel like if you’re playing an offensive line, it’s called offensive linemen for a reason. Some people are only tacklers. Some people are only specific parts of the line and stuff like that.” On top of that, Greene highlighted the value of versatility. “But I just feel like it shows versatility, and you can play both sides of the ball, and you can block somebody. You can block somebody, I feel like.” So, for him, being able to adapt and take on multiple roles is what sets the Bulldogs’ line apart. But what’s next for Greene: is he fully prepared, or could the injury bug strike again?

Greene is taking every step to stay on the field and avoid major injuries. “Playing football, nobody’s ever going to be healthy, especially playing in the SEC with the physical brand of football that we take pride in playing here at Georgia,” he said. “So, you know, you’ll always be knick-knack and banged up. But as far as off-season, it was just making sure I stayed on top of a prehab and not a rehab… Keep moving so there are no setbacks.” Honestly, for Greene, being proactive and staying ahead of injuries is just as important as the reps on the field. But while Greene looks ready to do battle protecting Gunner Stockton, Georgia’s QB situation remains a major concern.

Does Gunner Stockton not have a backup at QB?

Georgia’s QB room is young, but not empty. Leading the group is Gunner Stockton, flanked by Ryan Montgomery and Ryan Puglisi, along with redshirt freshman Colter Ginn and true freshman Hezekiah Millender. Still, experience is thin. “I know that sounds crazy, but we don’t have a backup quarterback that’s played football at this level,” said Aaron Murray. He pointed to the 2024 matchup against Texas as a learning moment. “For Gunner, I just think about that game versus Texas and him getting just absolutely blown up. He has to learn, and I’m sure (offensive coordinator Mike) Bobo’s talked to him, when and when not to put his body on the line. Because if he goes down, there is no experience behind him with (Ryan) Puglisi and (Ryan) Montgomery and down the line.” Now, with so much riding on Stockton, every snap and every decision counts. And the reason?

Surely, true freshman Ryan Montgomery is emerging as a key figure in Georgia’s thin QB room. After missing nearly all of 2024 with an ACL tear, he walked into fall camp healthy and ready, impressing coaches with his mental processing and accuracy. And Kirby Smart praised him, saying, “Mentally, he gets it… He does a good job processing information and taking coaching to the field which is a good sign for a quarterback.” Now, with Gunner Stockton leading the offense and limited depth behind him, Montgomery’s rise offers hope, but also underscores the concern about Georgia’s QB situation. Here’s the interesting part.

Overall, Murray believes Stockton has the tools to develop into a strong QB. “I think a lot of people compare to what Georgia had last year, and how good Carson could have been and should be and could be this season. But skillset-wise, he’s got all the tools you want,” stated Murray. So, while questions linger about experience and depth, Stockton’s raw ability gives Georgia hope at the most important position.