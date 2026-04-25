Germie Bernard, Jacob Rodriguez, D’Angelo Ponds Headline Big Second-Round NFL Draft Night

Round 2 of the NFL Draft brought three names into focus. Germie Bernard, Jacob Rodriguez, and D’Angelo Ponds gave their new teams real reason to feel positive, each in a different way. Pittsburgh made the first bold move, picking Bernard.

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The Pittsburgh Steelers picked Germie Bernard with the 47th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. To make sure that they secured him, the $6.5 billion franchise (as of August 2025) traded up from the 53rd pick by making a deal with the Indianapolis Colts. In this trade, the Steelers got picks 47 and 249, and gave away picks 53, 135, and 237.

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Bernard is a wide receiver who is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 206 pounds. He is from Las Vegas and played college football at Alabama. In the 2025 season, he made a strong presence in the game, scoring nine touchdowns and gaining 963 total yards. This pushed the Steelers to make a draft trade with other teams to get him in.

Analysts think Germie Bernard can quickly gain the trust of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He is known as a reliable player who can catch the ball well, gain extra yards after catching it, and make tough catches even when defenders are close. He has also been very consistent in his performance. During his time at Alabama, he gave strong support to different quarterbacks like Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson, helping them play better.

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Next up is Jacob Rodriguez. The Miami Dolphins used the 43rd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select linebacker Jacob Rodriguez from Texas Tech. They decided not to trade the pick, which shows they believed in his talent and felt he was a good fit for their team. Rodriguez is known for playing very well on the field. He is fast and can move across the field easily from one side to the other.

In 2025, he led the nation in forced fumbles and matched the athletic style that general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan looks for, with a strong 9.61 athletic score. On top of it, his numbers back up their trust in him even more. He made 128 tackles, including 11 for loss, along with one sack, six passes defended, four interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and two recoveries. Rodriguez even returned one of those recoveries for a touchdown.

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Over his full career at Texas Tech, he played 44 games and recorded 316 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, 12 passes defended, six interceptions, 13 forced fumbles, five recoveries, and two touchdowns. He can play as a weak-side linebacker for the Dolphins and could later replace inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks. He also has the potential to become a leader on the team under head coach Jeff Hafley. So, now let’s wait and see how this works out.

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The New York Jets picked D’Angelo Ponds with the 50th pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Before this, they had the 44th pick but traded it to the Detroit Lions. In return, they got the 50th pick and another pick (No. 128). Ponds became the Jets’ fourth player selected in the draft. Earlier, they had already picked Omar Cooper Jr., David Bailey, and Kenyon Sadiq on the first day. After the draft, Ponds described himself as a tough and versatile player.

“I’m an aggressive scrappy corner,” Ponds said. “Can play inside, can play outside. A guy who can tackle in man coverage and zone coverage. A player who can do it all.”

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D’Angelo Ponds belongs in the headline because the Jets moved down and still got a corner who says he can play inside or outside. That added value to the move, and his 61 tackles plus two interceptions showed he stayed involved all over Indiana’s defense.

Another player who made an impact on day 2 of the NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings traded edge rusher Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles. In return, the Vikings got two third-round picks, one in the 2026 draft (No. 98) and another in 2027. They also gave away their 244th pick in this year’s draft to complete the trade.

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After joining the Eagles, Greenard signed a new four-year contract worth $100 million, with $50 million guaranteed. The Vikings also saved money with this trade. Greenard was going to get $22 million this season, so trading him gives the team more financial flexibility.

Along with Greenard’s move, the team also shows trust in its younger players, like linebackers Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel, who have been playing well. At the same time, the Eagles needed a player like Greenard after losing Jaelen Phillips in free agency, so the trade helped both teams. Now, let’s wait and see how Day 3 turns out for the players.