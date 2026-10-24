“Get Him Outta Town”: $250M Michigan Donor Calls for Immediate Firing After Kyle Whittingham & Co.’s Costly Mistakes Against Indiana

Michigan needed answers against Indiana. Instead, the Wolverines were left chasing the game, with Tommy Carr’s mistakes giving the Hoosiers opportunities to strike. Watching it unfold, Dave Portnoy reached his breaking point, taking aim at the offensive coordinator.

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At halftime, the Hoosiers held a 6-0 lead, leaving the $250 million net-worth man Dave Portnoy with a serious scoring headache. Frustrated by Michigan’s struggles, Portnoy went on a furious rant, declaring, “Michigan Halftime Report – Get Jason Beck a Greyhound Bus Ticket and Get Him Outta Town.”

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“Michigan’s losing 6-0. But listen, this offense makes me want to fg puke my fucking brains out,” he said, before defending Bryce Underwood amid the team’s offensive struggles. Portnoy argued that the problem went far beyond the quarterback, pointing to Michigan’s inability to run the ball, protect the passer, or create opportunities downfield.

“My point is, they can’t run the f——-g ball. They lose five yards every time they try to run the ball wide. They can’t pass protect. Nobody gets open,” he added.

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Tommy Carr took over as Michigan’s starting quarterback from Bryce Underwood. However, Carr’s first career start quickly turned into a nightmare, as he struggled to find his footing under pressure. One costly mistake came when he attempted a late pitch on a play that was already breaking down, allowing Indiana to recover the fumble.

Carr’s troubles continued when he threw into tight coverage, handing the Hoosiers another opportunity with an interception. The two turnovers proved costly, giving Indiana valuable chances to put points on the board and leaving Michigan’s offense with plenty of questions to answer.

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However, pinning all the blame on Carr is hardly the answer. As Portnoy pointed out, the real culprit is the atrocious offensive play-calling, which has been so disastrous that it would make life difficult for any quarterback.

“Tommy Carr could be great. Bryce Underwood would be great. Nobody can be f——-g great in this offense. Jason Beck, the offensive coordinator? You may be the worst at your job in the world. Like, nothing is open. Nothing works. No plays are ever designed where it’s like, “Oh, that was a good design.” Doesn’t matter who we play, Penn State, Indiana. It doesn’t f——g matter. Doesn’t matter who the quarterback is. This offense, it s—–s,” said Portnoy.

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Against Indiana’s formidable defense, nothing was going to come easy for Carr. However, the playcalling that was supposed to help him only made matters worse. Jason Beck has so far struggled to find the right rhythm on offense, much as he did with Bryce Underwood.

One decision that raised eyebrows came just before Carr’s interception. Beck brought Underwood in at quarterback while Carr moved out wide, seemingly hoping to catch Indiana off guard. However, the Hoosiers read the situation quickly, stopping the designed quarterback run for a one-yard loss and leaving Carr facing a difficult third-and-long.

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Bringing Underwood into the game made the expected run play obvious, exposing the growing disconnect between the players and offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

The statistics paint an equally alarming picture, with Whittingham’s team ranking either the worst or second-worst on offensive stats among Power 4 teams

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On his part, Carr made several plays in Michigan’s final drive during the regular time to help the Wolverines tie the game at 6-6. However, Indiana didn’t take long to strike in overtime. In response, Carr again made a critical 4th-down play, but the Wolverines ultimately fell short. With the loss, Michigan stands no chance of making it to the playoffs.