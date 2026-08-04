“Get Them Out”: Deion Sanders Warns Colorado Coaches Not to Tolerate “Mediocrity” Before Georgia Tech Opener

There was no lie when Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders assured during his Big 12 Media Days press conference that he has his swagger back ahead of the 2026 season. As the Buffaloes begin fall camp, his players can feel the no-nonsense Coach Prime at it again. Whatever mediocrity led them to a 3-9 season in 2025, Sanders is unwilling to see any of it in 2026.

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“They’re going to go because you guys are going. They’re going to go because of your intensity, because of your will, how you want it, all right?” Deion Sanders said on an August 4 video on Well Off Media YouTube channel, speaking to his coaches on how to handle the players. “Don’t accept mediocrity. Get them out. Establish yourself day one. Do not accept mediocrity. Everybody gets to the ball. Everybody retracing, get into the all, and we’re working.”

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Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes began fall camp on August 2, as the team reported to the Champions Center on Sunday before traveling to Colorado Springs for the first week of practice. The health of Sanders is one of the positive changes the team will be going into fall practice with, seeing how turbulent things were around this time last year. However, Coach Prime is now cancer-free, and he is making no room for excuses.

Their season-opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets is less than a month away, and Sanders would only be going with players who have proven themselves as “killers,” “dawgs,” and “game changers.” As such, he is not handing out starting positions to any player just yet, despite numerous projections around starters, like Julian Lewis. He wants every starting spot earned through intense training, dedication, and hard work.

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It is not strange to see Coach Prime frown heavily at mediocrity, having built his modern coaching legacy on a foundation of radical, unapologetic honesty and strict accountability. He has always directly linked personal discipline to external success ever since his playing days and his coaching career. Despite criticism from former players regarding his strict culture, Sanders has never changed his stance. He is never hesitant to fine his players, having an NFL-style fine system that penalizes students financially.

While Sanders often “gets them out,” his fines are a huge deterrent that teaches players lessons in a very hard way. A Well Off Media video revealed Sanders’ fines for his defaulting players.

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“Late to practice: $500, no-show to practice: $2,500, late to meeting or film session: $400, no-show to meeting or film session: $2,000, late to strength and conditioning workout: $1,000, no-show to strength and conditioning workout: $1,500, late to treatment: $1,000, violation of team rules: $1,000-$2,500 based on severity, public or social media misconduct: $2,000-$5,000, damage to university or team property: repair cost +$3,000, loss of team technology or equipment: replacement cost +$1,000,” Sanders showed his players on the screen.

In the long run, Sanders’ strictness pays huge dividends to his players, as seen in his Jackson State team and the Colorado Buffaloes 2024 team. His disciplined system has produced top players, like Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig. Seeing the results it has brought, any player serious about chasing greatness will definitely stick with Sanders’ system and fight mediocrity.