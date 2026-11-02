“Get to My Man”: Deion Sanders’ GF Karrueche Tran Panics and Makes Urgent Move to Protect Him Amid Colorado Field Storm

When a sea of ecstatic fans poured onto the Folsom Field turf to celebrate the Buffs’ victory against Kansas, it quickly turned into an anxious situation for Karrueche Tran. Watching hundreds of fans flood the field toward Coach Prime, Tran stepped up with urgency; she couldn’t sit still and decided to run to her man.

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In a video that surfaced on November 1, the post-game celebration of the fans was captured, and it showed Tran collecting her stuff in a hurry.

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“I better get down there,” she said. Her friend recording the video couldn’t hear Tran, so she asked her to repeat it, and Tran said, “I better get to my man.”

Colorado finally ended its losing streak, defeating Kansas State 27-24. This victory also marked its second Big 12 win in the past two seasons. Fans were happy to see it finally happen on home turf.

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Colorado fans were already preparing to rush onto the field towards the end of regulation. However, Kansas State scored a touchdown with just two seconds left on the clock, taking the game to OT.

The Buffs finally got a chance to seal the victory, and Isaac Wilson threw a pass towards the end zone. Charlie Williams, who plays tight end, caught the ball cleanly and secured an 11-yard touchdown. After the game, Sanders went over to shake hands with Kansas State players and coaches.

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Meanwhile, Colorado fans jumped over the stadium barriers and rushed onto the field to celebrate. As it was Halloween, the fans were all dressed up in costumes while they raided the field. Fans even pulled down the goalposts. Sanders was enjoying the fans celebrating the victory.

“We got the victory. Young men are happy. Staff is happy. The fan base is happy. God bless the fan base,” Sanders said afterward. “Still showed up. Still cheered their butt off. They still supported. Still energetic.”

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Colorado’s fans storming the field after the Kansas victory could potentially cost the university $50,000 in conference fines. The Big 12 has previously imposed hefty fines on schools whose fans storm the field. However, no punishment has been announced for Colorado’s latest incident yet.

At the time, Sanders made it clear he enjoyed seeing students celebrate.

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“I love it. I want to see the kids rush the field. I absolutely love it,” he said even though they can still be fined. “How is it $50,000 for rushing the field? Who made that a rule? That isn’t right.”

However, this win was anything but comfortable, as the game went into OT even though the Buffs had a clear lead. Buffs’ offense was struggling and could only manage 220 passing yards in the game. But they found success with their running game and recorded 222 rushing yards, the highest total of their season. They averaged 5.2 yards per carry, which was a significant jump from their last game.

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Richard Young got more playing time and involvement in this game than he had in any other game during his four years of college football. He redeemed it, carried the football 24 times, and gained 120 rushing yards. This was the highest rushing-yard total of his college career. With 12 minutes and 27 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Young broke through the defense and ran 22 yards for a touchdown. Young was a major reason Colorado won.

Now, Colorado is on a 3-5 record, but their CFP dreams are already over for this season. They still have 4 games remaining, and they still need 3 wins to become bowl-eligible.